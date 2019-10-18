Importance of getting tested for dementia

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as legal advice but to provide a general understanding of the law. Any readers with a legal problem, including those whose questions are addressed here, should consult an attorney for advice on their particular circumstances.
As many of you may know, I have dealt personally with my father and early onset of dementia. I can tell you from this experience it is a horrible decease. So this week I thought I would discuss what is commonly referred to as dementia.
The terms “dementia” and “Alzheimer’s disease” can be confusing. Many people believe they are synonymous, but the two words mean different things.
Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Alzheimer’s is a specific disease. Dementia is not.
Learning about the two terms and the difference between them is important and can empower individuals with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, their families and their caregivers with necessary knowledge.
If you notice any of the warning signs of Alzheimer's disease in yourself or someone you know, schedule an appointment with your doctor. An early diagnosis of Alzheimer's provides a range of benefits for the individuals who are diagnosed, as well as their loved ones.
Getting checked by your doctor can help determine if the symptoms you are experiencing are truly due to Alzheimer’s or some other — perhaps even treatable — condition.
Act quickly if diagnosed: Do you know who you would want to make decisions for you in the event you’re no longer able to? An earlier diagnosis also allows you to be open with your family and support network about what you want during each stage of the disease. This can give you peace of mind, reduce the burden on family members and prevent disagreements.
Make an appointment with your attorney quickly so that you can put your plans in place. It will not guarantee your actions won’t be challenged, but the earlier you act after diagnosis, the better. Of course, this highlights the importance of doing your estate plan well before you have any signs of dementia.
Access to treatment options: While current medications do not prevent, stop or reverse Alzheimer’s, they can help lessen the symptoms, such as memory loss and confusion, for a limited time. An early Alzheimer’s diagnosis provides you with a better chance of benefiting from treatment.
An opportunity to participate in clinical trials: An early diagnosis makes individuals eligible for a wider variety of clinical trials, which advance research and may provide medical benefits.
A chance to prioritize your health: Some lifestyle changes, such as controlling blood pressure, stopping smoking, participating in exercise, and staying mentally and socially active, may help preserve cognitive function.
Receiving an early Alzheimer’s diagnosis may help lessen anxieties about why you are experiencing symptoms. You and your family also have the opportunity to maximize your time together and access resources and support programs.
Sam A. Moak is an attorney with the Huntsville law firm of Moak & Moak, P.C. He is licensed to practice in all fields of law by the Supreme Court of Texas, is a Member of the State Bar College, and is a member of the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. www.moakandmoak.com.
