My recent move leaves me less than brimming with ideas for a column. I am still “punting” and using previously published material, hopeful that creativity will return soon.
“My Beeb wears yellow shoes and can fly high in the air and carry a house on his finger!” Beeb was the imaginary friend of my four-year-old nephew, Paul, and he knew everything there was to know about Beeb: when he wore a green suit or why he preferred certain houses over others to carry on his finger. Now a successful mechanical engineer known for his keen mind---- Paul had siblings, loving parents and a stable family atmosphere, but Beeb was there, too, providing all manner of excitement in his yellow shoes.
The typical arrival of imaginary friends happens between the ages of three and five and they often have odd, unfamiliar names. As children grow nearer school age, they begin assuming an identity of their own and explore limits between the real world populated by their family and the fantasy world populated by people who can be any color, shape and with (or without) the usual body parts.
No need to worry. By the time children start school, their wonderful imaginary friends are usually replaced by people, pets and activities within their real world environment. A pretend friend is most often the product of a curious, creative mind not a troubled one nor a lonesome one.
Do not be alarmed when a pretend friend or pet becomes a member of your household. It is normal for parents to wonder WHY little Isabelle has a “blue dog” named, Brally, that follows her everywhere, even to the grocery store. “Brally is a good watch dog and talks to dogs, cats and people in a nice big voice and all the dogs and cats wish they had blue fur like his.”
It is best to avoid placing excessive emphasis on Brally and do not make him out to be good or bad. Just accept that to your child, Brally is quite real and refrain from acting as if you saw blue Brally or Beeb with a house on his finger, your child will know you did not. It smacks of emotional dishonesty. It is better that you refer to your child’s imaginary friends honestly by calling them what they are: “Brally, your imaginary friend”. Period.
In some ways, a pretend friend or pet can serve a useful purpose. Your child is feeling his way along the emotional byways as he grows closer to school age. He can talk to, control, take orders from, become angry with or take joy in his imaginary friend(s) and in the process be working his way through life’s real situations. If you find peanut butter smeared on the family dog’s ears, don’t be surprised to hear that Beeb or Brally did it. A child’s pretend friend(s) provide a way to test the waters for reactions and responses he may encounter outside the confines of the fantasy world.
If, after age six or seven, a child continues to prefer a fantasy family of friends, excludes or fails to relate to his real family, then give some thought to the possibility of stresses in his life not handled or accepted in a healthful way. Imaginary playmates provide amusement and entertainment and sometimes Brally or Beeb may be put into a dark corner for being “naughty.”
Studies have shown that children who watch a great deal of TV have fewer pretend friends than those who have no siblings or whose TV time is restricted. When a child spends too much time watching Sponge Bob SquarePants, why would there be a need to conjure up a delightful fellow named Beeb who wears yellow shoes and can carry a house on his finger?
