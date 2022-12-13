Saying goodbye is my least favorite activity and I am not good at it. Throughout my adult life there have been too many goodbyes in too many airports and at too many bedsides to people I love. Having trouble with the unwelcome emotion of farewell is due to my growing up in a family that didn’t approve of blubbering farewells, or tears in general, I stand convicted of both.
Maybe it is the word that does it to me but my search for a better one has been futile thus far but I am still looking. All the substitutes for goodbye have serious drawbacks because they seem to need answers when in fact a parting word should provide a perfect end to a special moment in time.
For instance:
“Catch you later ” ( I am here now, why later?)
“Hang Loose” (Hey, not fair to remind me!)
“Have a Good One” (AWRGG. A good what?)
“ See you later, Alligator” (Kindergarten talk. This forces me to say “After While Crocodile”)
“See you in the Funny Papers! (Alley OOP or Dick Tracy? Yuck.)
“Take it easy” (Take what easy?)
“See you around” (Around the mulberry bush? The corner? Or where?)
“Take Care” (Of whom, pray tell?)
“See you on the flip side!” (As opposed to the flop side? Not a wholesome thought.)
“Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do!” (I would probably do a lot of things you wouldn’t do, m’friend.)
“Holler if you need me” ( I would never.)
“Y’all come back, ya’ hear? (This has possibilities.)
“Time to swap spit and hit the road”. (Never will these words cross my lips!)
“auf Wiedersehen ( Sounds too much like clearing my throat.)
“Hasta la vista, baby” (Arnold was never my type. Terminator expressions are so Out!)
“Ta Ta” ( Very British, very short and I like it. But.)
Perhaps sticking with “goodbye” is the best way to go. The “good” part is nice and the “bye” is also a pleasant sound although it does rhyme with cry and die which presents a negative aspect. I will continue to make my departures as simple as possible; just drop me at the curb, make the farewell fervent, but brief, depart and allow me to cope in a waiting area somewhere. And if I should weep into my hankie, the travelers of the world will be too occupied talking into their cell phones to notice my tears.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
