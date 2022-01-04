I am changing my opinion

Having used the Ant and the Grasshopper story within my family throughout three generations, I am changing sides. Heretofore being pro ant I have done research on the subject and will hereinafter be decidedly pro grasshopper. The grasshopper has been given a bad rap throughout time and the ant has received undeserved accolades. This is not only due to the famous kids’ story about the ant and the grasshopper but due to a family incident that took place during the bad old depression years when heat, dust storms, drought and grasshoppers wreaked havoc on major parts of this nation. Called the Great Depression it was great indeed and just surviving it was enough to cause justifiable depression on anyone’s part.
My daddy farmed during this time and survived, but stories abound regarding the privations and difficulties in doing so. Since heat, dust storms, drought and pestilence all arrived at the same time it challenged the farmers in an extreme way. My dad told of the time he left his denim jacket hanging on a fence post when he left his ripened oat field only to return the next day to find the grasshoppers had devoured his jacket as well as his oats. All he found hanging on the post were long shreds which were the triple layered seams of his jacket. Stories like that affected how we all felt about grasshoppers
However, while the grasshopper is jumping and flying through the open fresh air with great abandon, eating fruits of the labor of others and living a grand lifestyle, the ant is crawling on the ground or in dark holes lugging twice his weight of morsels scrounged from the dirt and dragging it to his nest in the ground. Winter comes and he survives to scrounge again. A hero!
Our grasshopper has danced, made his “music” by rubbing his legs against his wings, soared 23 feet at a leap, jumped into the sunshine and made sure he migrated to warmer climes or, if not, gave up his life to the freezing cold but not before laying many hardy eggs that would hatch in the spring so another generation of singin’, dancin’ progeny could follow in his footsteps. How bad is that?
Living in Texas the grasshopper has given me no grief whereas the ant has. Red ants, pharaoh ants, sugar ants, bullet ants, army ants, fire ants and pissants, (both insect and human kind) have affected my life in many ways. I pay pest control experts to keep my house, yard and trees free from ants. In fact some varieties can eat one’s house if allowed to proliferate. And all of us have to deal with the pissants in our life. The bullet ants are the worst, because if one bites you it feels like you have been hit by a bullet. Hence the name. Take my word on that.
After so many interactions with both species, I am pro grasshoppers now. That’s it. Jumping and leaping through the wonders of nature’s glory beats living in colonies where there are those that work and those that don’t but are served by those that do. Nope. Not my type. The beef I have against the grasshopper is they spit brown stuff that we used to call “tobacco juice”, it isn’t.
That old statement is a throwback from the time the grasshoppers damaged the tobacco crops. It is not tobacco juice it is just brown spit stuff. And of course they “borrow food that belongs to others”, but most species do. Another plus is they give back in that they are good to eat, or considered so in parts of Africa and Asia. Good source of protein. Who would French fry an ant?
I will no longer use the ant and the grasshopper as a life lesson illustration. I am pro grasshopper: that is until such a time they give me grief and then I will call pest control. One must be realistic after all.
