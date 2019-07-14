Huntsville's variety of communities - Part 2

The newest neighborhood community that started the rush to Huntsville is Texas Grand Ranch. They have sold out on lots in their first section. They are selling lots in their second section and the community is on track to open their third section. Although this community does not have a swimming pool, playground or lakes, they do have a community mindset.
There are various residents ranging from retirees to families and the homes start in the $400,000s. The community has a walking trail and they meet regularly for potlucks and smaller social functions. A group of ladies joined me at the most recent Women’s Hike at Huntsville State Park. They have become friends and enjoy being active together.
People are moving to Texas Grand Ranch from various areas of Houston and they enjoy their lifestyle. Residents are satisfied with less homes being built in the neighborhood and keeping their open space. All of the lots are one acre or larger and homes are typically set back from the road. As of now, there are about 100 homes on schedule to be built in the community.
Another subdivision in the same area as Texas Grand Ranch is Wildwood Shores. It is a waterfront neighborhood with access to Lake Conroe and homes are located on typical-size residential lots. Many of the lots have a water view and residents have access to 2 pools, one of which has boat parking and a clubhouse.
Wildwood Shores is also a gated community. The lots were sold originally for much more than they have sold for in the recent past. Small builders have begun building new homes in the subdivision and they are selling quickly. Although it is located 30 minutes from Huntsville shopping and restaurants it is growing in popularity for its relaxed lifestyle and access to boating and fishing.
One of the hottest neighborhoods right now is “The Avenues”. A neighborhood of older homes that are located close to Sam Houston State University. The homes have a lot of charm and character. Sam Houston State University professors enjoy living there. Much of the neighborhood is classified as conservation district by the City of Huntsville which limits the number of unrelated people who can live within a home. This preserves the neighborhood and prevents multiple cars parked on the streets and college partying.
Many parents also purchase homes in “The Avenues” for their students to live in during their college years. It is a mature neighborhood with mature tree-lined streets and easy access to both Downtown Huntsville and I-45 Shopping. One home recently listed and went under contract within a day and others are selling quickly.
Huntsville is trending in Houston. People are coming our way for more land, space between neighbors and less expensive homes for purchase. 0
Growth is here.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
