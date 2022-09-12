Lately bats have been trending in local natural history. The number of inquiries about bats here in the museum has increased dramatically. In fact, I can’t recall any public interest in bats from my first four years working here. Now they come up about once per week.
In response to this new attention, the museum has built an informative display about bats and located it in the lobby. We have put specimens from the mammalogy collection on display and included some rare bat related materials from the Burke Library of Natural History.
My favorite thing in the new display is a 1925 book titled “Bats, Mosquitoes and Dollars:” written by San Antonio physician and malaria fighter, Charles A. R. Campbell. Our copy is special because it was inscribed by the author to “/a splendid citizen, prince of San Antonio, gentleman, and my friend, the Honorable John W. Tobin, mayor of San Antonio/”.
Any readers with experience in the oilfield or surveying will be familiar with the name of Tobin, but they are thinking of Edgar Tobin, the nephew, WWI ace pilot and originator of aerial land survey maps. Those maps are usually just called “Tobins”. Our book is inscribed to a different Tobin; the uncle who helped to make possible the building of Campbell’s great invention…the Hygieostatic Bat Roost.
The world once again relied on the inventive imagination of a Texan. Campbell was the first to invent the Hygeostatic Bat Roost. It was an artificial municipal hygienic insect controlling bat roost. Between 1907 and 1929 the San Antonians built 16 of these bat towers in Texas and even exported them to Italy. Both places had severe malaria problems. Even the word is Italian. /“la malaria”/ literally means, the bad air.
Dr. Campbell had recognized the immense insect-fighting abilities of bats in the caves around San Antonio. He invented a way to move this capability closer to human populations. The bat roosts were even designed with easy access to pull a farm wagon underneath and dump a load of bat guano fertilizer. One tower still stands just north of San Antonio in Comfort, Texas. It is a registered Historic landmark.
But malaria and yellow fever last plagued Huntsville over a century ago. Why is there so much interest in Huntsville bats now? It is largely due to the efforts of some new Walker County bat conservationists who are interested in multi-purpose bats for tourism and insect-control. But they call it ecological services now.
Over a century after Dr. Campbell invented a way to place bat colonies in town, some Huntsville activists are seeking to follow in his footsteps.
Robin Logan and Daquiri Beebe started the Huntsville Bat Society last May and quickly got 1,400 members to join in their effort. That number got some respect. The first concrete achievement of these bat-friends has been to win a delay in the demolition of a large cotton warehouse that houses about a million bats. Now the bat society is busy formulating a plan for maintaining over one million bats in their current home and giving them some room to grow.
In August the group went official with the formation of a nonprofit corporation. They chose the name “Building for Bats”. Logan said the name was specifically crafted to describe their mission to preserve the existing building and its colony, yet leave the organization open to working with other bat buildings in other towns. They might even explore the building of artificial bat caves called chiroptoriums. This has been a success in central Texas.
The group is currently drafting plans for the preservation of the building and its modification to increase the holding capacity. Their plans will be subject to the review of the current owner of the building, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
It is the largest known bat colony in a building according to Logan. “There are about one million bats in the building right now, but it only takes about 3000 square feet to house that many. The warehouse is about 25,000 square feet and so we think that with some light modifications, the colony could grow to four or five million.“ Logan said.
In August the Huntsville Bat Society sent representatives to the International Bat Research Conference in Austin. They drew quite a lot of attention to Huntsville’s colony. The group is currently in contact with corporations that have interests in bat conservation. Logan hopes that the group can find corporate partners who will benefit from enhancing Huntsville’s bat colony.
Also at the Austin bat conference, Huntsville’s bat-friends made contact with Dr. Gary McCracken, who is one of North America’s foremost bat ecologists. McCracken is Professor Emeritus at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, but emeritus by no means implies inactivity. He bounces around the world conducting diverse bat research projects. He has studied the Brazilian free tailed bat for over 40 years and trained generations of other bat ecologists.
But what about all the bat questions? The public has quite a lot of misconceptions about bats and there is a lot that is not known. Scientists like McCracken have deduced volumes about bats and published it in journals like “Acta Chiropterologica” (which we have a set of in the museum). But there is no time to explain all that we know and do not know in a newspaper column.
Fortunately, McCracken will be visiting Huntsville in the first week of September to evaluate our local bat colony for the Huntsville Bat Society.
He concluded his visit to Huntsville by giving a public presentation on bat biology in the museum on Friday, Sept. 9th.
He spent a generous time for a question and answer session with the public. This event was held in the museum located at 710 University Avenue. It paused and relocated at 7:30 p.m. to the site of Huntsville’s bat colony near the intersection of 14th street and Avenue I.
Dr. William Godwin is the curator of the Sam Houston State University Natural Science and Art Research Center in Huntsville.
