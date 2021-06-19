Huntsville real estate sales update

While every property is different, the reality is that there are not very many resale or new homes available to purchase right now. This is typically the busiest time of year for home sales because people typically want to move during the summer months. Another factor contributing to the business of the real estate market is the large number of people moving to Texas and Huntsville from all over the country.
May of this year showed a large increase in the number of homes sold and the average price they sold for.
In May of 2020, thirty single family homes sold for an average price of $188,092.00. Fourteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $211,261.00.
May of 2021 looks very different. Fifty-one single family homes sold for an average price of $236,426.00. Nineteen country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $550,500.00.
These numbers are much higher than they were in May of 2020. Welcome to the Huntsville Boom! While it has been gradual, it is finally here. People are discovering Huntsville and they are choosing to move here with their families and their businesses.
More opportunities are arriving in Huntsville everyday and we have a wonderful future ahead of us.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.