Saturday, April 11 will mark a new chapter for The Huntsville Item as readers will experience a brand-new weekend edition.
Starting April 11, The Huntsville Item will debut an expanded weekend edition with everything you look forward to in your Sunday newspaper. The weekend edition will be delivered to home delivery subscribers, stores and vending machines on Saturday mornings and will continue to be available in vending machines and stores on Sundays.
For 170 years, The Item has been your local leading news-gathering organization, focusing on local governments and schools, daily events, sports, and breaking news in Walker County and parts of Trinity County in our print editions and, in recent times, our e-editions, through itemonline.com, Facebook and Twitter.
Our commitment to the local community is to continue to produce stories and provide photos on interesting people and events; to keep you abreast of breaking news; and, to provide information from police, courts and local governments and school districts. Our editorial page will also continue to start discussions on local and regional issues that matter to you.
The Item weekend edition will build on that commitment.
It will include our full-color weekend comics and our weekend classified advertising listings. By combining all of your favorite features from our Sunday edition and the former Saturday edition into one day, and by reporting on the issues that matter the most to you, we will provide an edition full of news, sports and lifestyles.
“We are very happy to start providing a Saturday weekend edition in Huntsville along with all of our digital platforms,” Item publisher Jake Mienk said. “Keep in mind this is not a day reduction, rather, you will be receiving your current Sunday paper a day earlier. One of the key pros to this switch will be getting immediate coverage of Friday night High School football back into our printed edition of The Item.”
Our online edition at itemonline.com will also continue to be a source of local information. News and sports events happening on Saturdays will be available through itemonline.com and our app throughout the weekend.
The weekend edition will also contain all of your favorite Sunday advertising inserts and specials a day earlier, allowing readers to better plan weekend shopping trips. Subscription rates will not increase with this change.
“Thank you to all of our readers and advertisers for your support. We continue to look forward to bringing the community top quality journalism and advertising opportunities that matter the most to you.” Mienk added.
Those with questions or comments are invited to reach out to Mienk at jmienk@itemonline.com or by calling 936-295-5407, ext. 3019.
