The headline under the Education section of the September 18-19, 2021 issue of The Huntsville Item read, “ Huntsville ISD fails to adopt mask mandate.” In this writer’s opinion , the headline should have read,” Huntsville ISD fails to protect our students and staff.”
It is mind boggling to understand why the proposed mandates presented by a well-respected practicing physician, Dr. Karin Olson-Williams, were not accepted, supported by the superintendent and approved by a unanimous vote of the trustees.
It appears as though the superintendent is bent on following the nonsensical orders from the governor of Texas, who has availed himself of the finest COVID-19 treatments, while ordering that our students, who are too young to be vaccinated not be protected by the wearing of a face mask. The governor’s orders are supported by an attorney general who has been indicted on criminal charges.
This writer will not, “Say again” what has been printed in the Huntsville Item in articles dating back to January of 2021, with references to communications to the Huntsville ISD’s superintendent and trustees dating back to June of 2020.
What will be asked is ... is there anyone in Huntsville ISD’s leadership with the backbone and professional courage to provide a safe school environment for our most valuable assets; our students and staff?
What are the priorities of Huntsville ISD?
What is more important to Huntsville ISD, students and staff or facilities?
Who is really controlling the decisions made in the Huntsville ISD — the elected trustees and appointed administration or some outside group?
Richard K. Watkins is a native of Huntsville and resident for 71 years. He retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a senior warden and is a U. S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam as an officer aviator.
