Huntsville hospital makes strong progress to improve quality and community's healthcare future

As the chief of Huntsville Memorial Hospital’s (HMH) medical staff, I want to recognize the strong progress our team is making to improve our community’s healthcare future.
Over the years, it’s clear that HMH has faced some challenges. These challenges – which reappear on occasion – are no secret, and we have undertaken significant efforts to provide high-quality healthcare services for the patients we serve. Our physicians, nurses, employees and caregivers have been working hard day in and day out to deliver the highest standards of care, and as a result, we have made significant strides that are worth noting.
Most recently, HMH’s stroke program was nationally recognized by the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke award. This honor, which is selectively granted to hospitals who have shown consistent improvement in patient outcomes, directly points to our team’s work to ensure a brighter future for healthcare in our region.
Additionally, we have:
Reduced door to provider times in the Emergency Department by 53 percent to a current
average of around 30 minutes.
Reduced the number of patients who choose to leave the Emergency Department without being
seen from 3 percent in 2017 to an average of 1.98 percent in 2019. In fact, in the past three months alone, we have decreased this rate even further to 1.57 percent, which is well below the state and national average of 2 percent.
Implemented standardized safety huddles focused on key daily safety measures which have improved communication and safety reporting by 142 percent.
Maintained 0% surgical case cancellations related to instrument sterilization for the past 24 consecutive months through rigorous quality control processes.
Reduced urinary tract infections by 100 percent through the Foley Catheter Reduction Project with the use of evidence-based protocol.
Decreased falls by 15.8 percent through the use of visual cues and fall risk identification led by our Falls Taskforce.
Clearly, we have much to be proud of. We also know there is always more work to be done.
Huntsville residents deserve the best healthcare possible, and as our community’s healthcare asset, we have a duty to provide exceptional care to every patient. Our patients put their lives in our hands, and with our team’s focus on continual improvement, I have complete confidence in our efforts to deliver the highest quality services this community needs and deserves.
As we move forward, our medical staff will continue to seize every opportunity to grow and improve to make our community’s healthcare better. We have a great team on our hands, and we look forward to continued progress in delivering excellent care for years to come.
