Huntsville growth and what to expect

The much needed housing in Huntsville is finally here. Affordable homes are being built, on the West boundary of Huntsville city limits and more are in the works. What does this mean for Huntsville?
This means more people. These affordable homes will attract home buyers to the area who will want to work in Huntsville and send their children to local schools. It will also attract more businesses and make commercial and residential land more desirable.
The neighborhoods in Huntsville that many currently see as undesirable are located in convenient locations to SHSU, the TDCJ offices and I-45. The land in these areas have a lot of potential for future development. Many of these areas are considered management district, so the land can be sold for residential or commercial use.
What else does this mean for Huntsville? This also means that the vacant land across the street from you right now could eventually have a beautiful new home on it, or a new business. Many people cannot imagine a few years ahead, but as Huntsville becomes a hot place to move to, people will choose to tear down older homes and build new ones. Gentrification will occur and completely change the landscape of older neighborhoods. It will also raise the value of the properties nearby.
It is important that community leaders make good decisions at this time to plan and prepare for potential growth and what our growing community needs to continue to provide a high quality of life for our citizens.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.