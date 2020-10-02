Texas is among the few states in which voters must meet defined requirements before they can obtain an absentee ballot, which in most cases means casting their votes by mail.
As unfortunate as that may be, especially during these times of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a stark fact of life for Texas voters. In two-thirds of U.S. states, registered voters concerned about health risks associated with encountering crowds at the polls this fall have an easy alternative — no-excuse voting by mail.
The confusion voters may feel is understandable.
The Nov. 3 general election is expected to draw a large turnout, and the state has continued to put in road blocks that challenge mail-in voting. Despite Texas’ frustrating system, we encourage those questioning whether they should vote in this election to closely review the list of reasons a voter can obtain an absentee ballot.
Registered voters can request an absentee vote-by-mail ballot if they:
• Will be absent from their home county during all 12 polling hours on Election Day and early voting;
• Have a disability;
• Are 65 or older;
• Are confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
If you meet any of those criteria, you should contact the county election’s office or go online to vote.org to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot. Those applications must be received by the county by Oct. 23. Once you receive your ballot, mail it in promptly.
We urge Texans not to be discouraged by the challenges and roadblocks to voting that exist in this election. Those who are concerned about the risks of voting in person and who qualify for absentee ballots should take advantage of the option presented to them.
