How you can help keep Huntsville safe

Huntsville is growing and we are next to one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. We are easier to reach with I-45, therefore crime is growing in Huntsville and will continue to be more prevalent.
Safety should be a concern on everyone’s minds. One of the ways that we can make our neighborhoods safer is by knowing who our neighbors are. You can host a Neighborhood get-together in your front yard on National Night Out.
Reaching out to the police about suspicious behavior is important. They need to be aware of what you are seeing in your neighborhood so that they can respond with patrol cars and be aware of potential criminal activity. You can always call their non-emergency number.
A low rate of crime, and better communication between neighbors and the police department allows for property values to continue to rise in Huntsville. Knowing your neighbors also allows you to be aware of when they need help. You could assist by helping them mow their lawn, repair their fence or find services for them to hire.
Knowing your neighbors also helps you be aware of what is going on in your neighborhood. You will find out when there is suspicious activity or you can find out how much the house down the street sold for so that you don’t sell your house too low.
Huntsville is still a friendly place. When we know about each other's lives, we care about what happens to others. We watch out for our neighbors and they watch out for us. This creates a sense of community and protectiveness in our neighborhoods.
In other places where neighbors are anonymous and don’t speak to each other, crime can occur and nobody notices.
Protect yourself, the culture of Huntsville, and your property values by knowing your neighbors. Host a national night out party in your front yard and stay home, cancel your other activities that evening. National Night Out for Texas is Tuesday, Oct 2nd.
Contact the huntsville police department and let them know you are hosting. They organize police officers to be at every house on National Night Out. They also send a caravan which includes a fire engine, ambulance and police vehicles. Kids love to climb up into the vehicles while you and your neighbors get to know some of our local first responders.
The Huntsville Police Department non-emergency number is (936) 291-5480. To register your neighborhood party for National Night Out go to natw.org/registration/.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
