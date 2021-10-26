How to know when to stop traveling

There was a period in my life when traveling was my favorite thing to do and returning from one trip resulted in starting plans for the next: sometimes by sea, sometimes by land or air. But there came a time when unbidden indicators seemed to be telling me that it was time to stop trying to see the entire world and settle in and do stuff like play bingo or crochet. The logical drawing of conclusions on this matter did not happen quickly but rather over a period of time because none of it was welcomed into my older, wiser psyche.
It took years for me to stop and smell the coffee on this one in spite of the indicators being numerous. The first presenting obstacles were the security measures mandated by the federal government. There were many lines to traverse before ever entering an airplane and uniformed people all over the place wanting to fondle a traveler’s credentials.
After sustaining a hip fracture, I had begun requesting a wheel chair to expedite movement through airports and although the wheelchair pusher can bypass some lines, as with every other traveler, one’s identification has to be verified. Upon the first check-in area two people or maybe even three need to look at your ticket/passport. One for looking at it, one for stamping it and one for staying, “you are good to go”. One time I was asked if my date of birth was correct. “Why wouldn’t it be correct?” I asked.
“You do not look to be the age indicated here”, I was told.
Well “yea” I thought. How nice is that to hear, anytime!
“I am every minute as old as that document indicates.” I said with a smile. When one begins to feel snippy, and I could feel snippy creeping in on me, one has to smile. A smile is protection against being arrested for saying wrong things while going through Security.
During this particular travel adventure, I stood up to get in line with people who were tossing everything but their underwear into plastic tubs while ignominiously standing in their stocking feet, or worse yet, bare feet. I no longer had to remove my shoes due to reaching the age limit when it was considered possible to protect the nation even if old people no longer removed their shoes to pass the security check points.
However, I was allowed to avoid passing through the machine that takes a picture of my naked body but there was a sizable female on the other side who proceeded to pat me down rather vigorously, I thought. I was still having a problem with “snippy” so with a big smile, I say “I am really not much of a threat and I don’t pack a gun”. She smiled and said they had to go by policy and of course I muttered a few kind words in her direction regarding that I understood and was thankful for the safety they provided the traveling public. Yeah right. Blah blah.
I located my carry-on and hobbled over to pick it up only to discover someone with his arms deep into my handbag up to his elbows. I always wondered what it was in my purse that resembled a hand grenade or a pistol. Just about that time another uniformed person approached and said they had impounded the wheelchair because it set off the alarm.
“Alarm? For what, pray tell?” I asked.
“Illegal substances, ma’am”, he said.
“I don’t own that wheel chair, it belongs to the airline”, I said. And in a very accommodating manner I was told to be seated and they would call for another wheelchair. Which they did. It seems the hollow metal tubing on a wheel chair makes a great place to smuggle little bags of heroin or whatever is the hot stuff, right now. The signals were flying and I was perceiving their message: Stay home, you have traveled enough!
I am told it is even worse now with the advent of COVID and the distancing and wearing of masks. So I have decided enough is enough. I never made it to Israel, Scotland or the South Pole but I am sure there are DVD s that will give me a great trip if I just want to sit and watch them. And I won’t have to be patted down from head to foot to do it.
Another telling reminder was when my family felt that my traveling alone was a no-no. When attending a 50 year high school reunion, traveling alone is indicated. Same thing if you are going to visit a friend you haven’t seen in 10 years, travel alone. If that can’t happen just stay home.
That is how, why and when I stopped gallivanting all over the planet and now stay in my hidey-hole and write my columns and take pleasure in the simple things in life. Really simple things like having a margarita in the evening before dinner.
Truth be known, travel had lost some of its charm anyway. So listen to the sights, sounds and your body and you will know when to stop traveling and take pleasure in staying home.
—
Marge Flados is a statewide lifestyles columnist and is a resident of Harlingen. She can be reached via email at nflados@gmaill.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.