How to flip a house for profit

My hope is that with so many apartments coming available, many investors who own rentals in Huntsville will make the decision to sell their homes. The majority of these rentals will not be appealing to buyers unless they are updated and remodelled.
This provides an opportunity for real estate investors who want to flip homes in Huntsville.
The first step to flipping a home is one of the biggest rules in real estate, buy low. Purchase the property at a bargain price so that you can make a profit when you sell.
Determine how much you could sell the home for if it were ready for move-in. Recruit a full-time local real estate agent who is aware of the current market conditions to help you determine the likely sales price.
Determine what items will need to be replaced, repaired or updated and find out how much it will cost.
Be smart about what you decide to replace and do the job right so that you are providing a quality product for the next homeowner. This does not mean that you have to spend a ton of money. You just need to spend money in the right places so that the home can be functional and beautiful.
Large items that concern buyers are the HVAC system, the roof and the foundation. Put all 3 of these items at the top of your list to be replaced. Be sure that the electrical and plumbing systems are in proper working order.
Once you have those taken care of, deal with the cosmetic part of a home. If you leave the structure as it is, you can revitalize the look of the home fairly inexpensively. Start with the walls, paint them all white or light grey. Grey is trendy right now, but white is always in style. Plus, buyers can easily paint over white.
Next is flooring, replace all of the flooring with luxury sheet vinyl that looks like rustic wood. It is relatively inexpensive and will work in every room. Buyers do not like various flooring throughout the house.
Kitchen and bathrooms, paint the cabinets and replace the fixtures. New faucets and shower handles will completely change the look of a room. Choose the least expensive stylish fixtures at the local hardware store. If it has an old shower door. Remove it and replace it with a shower curtain and rod. Choose a neutral color for the cabinets to appeal to the largest number of buyers. If the walls are white, go with grey. Replace the knobs. You can buy them at local stores very inexpensively, choose a brushed nickel color.
What about countertops? If you can fit it in the budget, install granite or quartz countertops in the bathrooms and kitchen. These are a huge asset when buyers are looking. Other countertop options will not wow a buyer. If it is not in the budget, install an attractive laminate, not white. Something that looks like granite is best.
Lights and fans should be replaced throughout the home. There are inexpensive options at the local hardware store. Put in basic lighting and fans that are large enough for the size of the room. Do not choose brass colored fixtures, people prefer silver or white.
Last for the indoors, clean, clean and clean again. The entire inside, outside, garage and shed should be free of any items and debris. The only thing left at the home should be paint for the buyer to use as touch-up. Do not use the house for storage just because you own it.
The front exterior’s first impression is so important. Have the outside of the home pressure washed, including the walkway and driveway. Give the outside a fresh coat of paint, choose white, which is always safe, or choose a pastel yellow or blue. Pink is a big no, bright colors turn people away and browns are unattractive.
Make sure that the grass is well-maintained, mow it and water it. If there is a flower bed, remove the weeds, vines and bushes and fill it with flowers being sold at the store during that season, like pansies or vincas. Plant them and keep them watered. They will really make a buyer feel at home.
After taking all of these steps, you’ll be surprised at how quickly your house sells.
The biggest challenge to flipping a home is financing the project. If you don’t have the funds, look for investors who are interested, but don’t want to do the work. Create a partnership and make it happen. I look forward to the improvements coming to Huntsville.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
