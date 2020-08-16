How the pandemic has changed housing desires

As COVID-19 has changed the lives of all Americans, it has also changed what they want in a home. Families have spent more time in their home in the last few months than they ever have previously. While vacations and travelling are limited now, people are choosing to spend their extra funds on home improvements or a nicer home.
Today’s buyer wants more square footage. A home office and separate living areas make working from home and space for multiple family members possible. Buyer’s also want a more functional and updated kitchen which includes plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry.
People looking for a home are searching for larger lots with privacy and space between neighbors. Many buyers are drawn to Huntsville because of the small population and less crowds when in public.
Homeowners staying in their current home are choosing to upgrade and remodel. This includes outdoor spaces. Many are installing outdoor kitchens and and installing swimming pools. Others are hiring roofers, plumbers, electricians and HVAC technicians to add value to their home.
—
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor with Abby Realty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.