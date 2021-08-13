How much is enough? It may be one of the most-asked questions. To many observers of today’s world, it’s a question that should be asked a lot more often. Look around. If you are sitting in your home, you are surrounded by lots of “stuff.” Each piece has its own story. It may be sentimental, it may be utilitarian, or it may be just occupying valuable space.
Survey the rest of your house, mobile home, or apartment. Look in the garage if you have one. Is the second largest purchase in your life languishing in the driveway because your garage is full of stuff? Make a trip to your storage unit, if you rent one. There you find more stuff, some of it expensive, much of it fast approaching the “junk” category. After how many years will the rental unit have cost more than the contents?
How much is enough, we ask. Perhaps we answer like the world’s first billionaire, John D. Rockefeller, and say “just a little bit more.” Not a very satisfying answer. We should note that late in life Rockefeller became quite the philanthropist.
The old saying “he who dies with the most toys wins” has the major disadvantage of someone else getting all your toys because you are dead and the other saying now applies: “you can’t take it with you.” Ah, but you can store it. Sometimes that leads to 3rd party intervention, or Storage Wars.
Your rental fee goes unpaid and all your toys and junk fall into the hands of an entrepreneur who buys your unit’s contents, sight unseen, hoping to realize a windfall. Storage Wars, a modern-day treasure hunt become popular TV show, has colorful characters bid against each other, uncovering a football signed by Joe Montana here and a first-generation camera-radio over there.
If we don’t want to leave our memorabilia to strangers on TV, one can always find help on the internet to explain how “mindfulness can help us retrain our brains from always wanting more, regardless of circumstances, to feeling deeply contented with what we have.” We can also get help to “unclutter your home, own less stuff, and find space to live the life you want” by means of videos, webinars, and articles. Or, we can hire a professional “unclutterer” who will declutter and organize our home for us.
The ancients tell us that having more than enough is not a new condition. Buddha spoke of the Three Poisons, one of which was greed (lobha), the desire or attraction for something we think will gratify us or make us, somehow, better or greater. Hoarding things so that we will have them - even if everyone else must do without is also lobha.
In Islam, it is said that giving of one’s wealth is the source of true prosperity, that the wealth a Muslim spends in charity will never decrease. And, in the Bible, Jesus reminded listeners in Luke 12:15 to “be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.”
Today, these traditional perspectives are expressed in the concept of “minimalism.” Minimalists say that if you want to live with fewer possessions, maybe not even own a car or television, travel more, or just avoid stress, then minimalism can move you in that direction. Buying one of the many “tiny houses” springing up around the country might be one way to force some of those difficult decisions about possessions.
This is not to denigrate rental units. It looks like a good business to be in, based on their proliferation. And temporary storage is often a necessity when moving. Nor are we saying that wealth is bad. Capitalism results in wealth when it is working right, and no one wants to be perpetually poor, aside from those few who nobly serve the poor, where the poor live. Even the most charitable people usually don’t want to trade places with the beneficiaries of their charity.
Still, the minimalist life potentially offers simplicity, less stress, less time rearranging and more time to live life fully - all by owning less. No more crammed garages or attics. No more renting storage space. No more heirs sorting through endless piles and files of stuff, afraid that they will miss something important amidst all the endless clutter. Nor worry about being labeled a “hoarder.” And possessing the rarest of luxuries: extra closet space.
Does keeping up with everything stress you out? Can you afford to care for everything you own? Do you have trouble finding things when you need them? Does everything you own actually work? Can you see a time in your life when people and relationships will be more important than things? Do you get a good feeling from helping others who appreciate getting nice things you no longer want or need? Do you consider yourself generous and charitable, or would your friends be surprised to see you donate anything?
One more saying: Life is short. It can be shorter than we might think. What kind of legacy do we want to leave? Have we invested in people or in things? Have we missed out on experiences because we held tightly to objects? What are our priorities for living life? Do they bring us satisfaction at the end of the day?
Materialism is a fact of life. Buying, owning and selling make our economy run. And a poor man can hoard just like a rich man can. Either can be owned by his possessions. We have enough stressors in our lives. Look around you again. Perhaps accumulating stuff is one thing we can do something about. Make three rules: when you get something, give something up. If in doubt, toss it out. Enjoy the act of giving. Because enough really is enough.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
