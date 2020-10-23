How does a real estate agent make money?

Hopefully you’ve had good experiences with your real estate agents in the past. Your transaction closed and everyone got what they wanted. Maybe you have been through a transaction that didn’t end up closing, you received your earnest money back or the sign was removed from your yard and you decided to live in your home a little longer.
When a real estate transaction is cancelled for any reason, your Realtor has lost time and money. As real estate agents, we sell homes for a living. If a home that we are working with does not sell, we do not get paid.
When we work with buyers we spend hours searching for homes our client is interested in, scheduling appointments and finding and providing as much information as possible to our buyers. If a buyer chooses the right home for them, we spend time getting a contract signed, scheduling appointments, coordinating with the lender, title company, ordering a survey etc.
When we work with sellers we spend our preparation time determining potential pricing for the home and time with the sellers making recommendations on how best to show the home. We complete paperwork to list the home, enter the detailed listing in MLS, place a sign and lockbox on the house, provide sellers with contractor recommendations and more. We invest in the listing by hiring a photographer to provide professional photos and a virtual tour video, which typically costs a couple hundred dollars.
When you hire a real estate agent, your Realtor is trusting that you are serious about purchasing or selling a home and they make the effort to get you where you want to be. If a transaction does not go through for various reasons, continue to trust your Realtor to move on to the next property or the next buyer. They have worked hard for you and deserve to receive the commission that they have earned.
Real Estate agents are paid a commission at closing. The funds for the commission are paid by the seller of the home. If you hire a Realtor, please make a commitment to be upfront with them and work with them to get the job done.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
