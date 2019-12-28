How do popular real estate websites work?

Many people use websites like Zillow and Realtor.com to search for their next home, but they don’t understand where the home listings come from.
All of the websites that offer real estate listings have an agreement to auto populate the information from the local Realtor Multiple Listing Service. The multiple listing service listings come from local Realtors who are working hard for their clients.
The agreement between the Realtor associations and these internet companies has allowed these large companies to charge real estate agents for leads from their websites which has made the process quite confusing for buyers. These buyer leads can even be sold to multiple real estate agents which then bombard the potential home buyer with phone calls and make the process overwhelming.
Yoru best option as a buyer is to find a full-time professional Realtor to represent you as a buyer’s agent. From there, you can continue to search for homes on various websites and send the information to your agent.
Your Realtor can show you any home that you find online. The only challenge would be with For Sale by Owner listings that may be found on Zillow or Trulia, but many of them are willing to work with a Realtor as well.
I still have many buyers ask me regularly if I have any listings that might work for them? In today’s real estate market, I don’t have to have any listings to find them the perfect home. I have access to every home listed by every Realtor in Texas. I can search for, show and make an offer on any home that they choose. I am not even limited by location. I can live in Huntsville and sell a home to a buyer in Dallas or Austin.
It is better to choose a local Realtor from the area you are purchasing in because they will be much more informed about the real estate market, culture, employment and entertainment in the area. They will have relationships with local title companies and loan officers to get your transaction completed as smoothly as possible.
Most importantly, when searching online for homes, choose one Realtor and be loyal to them. That is how you will have the most protection and highest level of representation for your best interests.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
