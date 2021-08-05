House quorum break postpones GOP voting bill

Whether 57 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives fleeing to Washington to break quorum to stall a Republican voting bill ever works in the long term, it’s had a large impact in the short term.
Among other things, it has precipitated dozens of meetings with members of Congress and people in the White House, including Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Texas Democratic U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey praised the Austin refugees for their impact to TV host and civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton on his Saturday program.
“I want to thank the Texas legislators, Rev. Al, because in my opinion, they really helped sort of speed this up,” said Veasey, who spent eight years in the Texas House before election to the U.S. House in 2012.
He said the census numbers, expected to be out in mid-August, are used for redistricting every 10 years, and will see some big demographic changes.
The white population is going to shrink by about 2 percent, while Black, Hispanic and Asian voters sill increase significantly.
He said it will be very important to reinstate the pre-clearance requirement of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965. It requires pre-clearance of voting law changes by the U.S. Department of Justice, or a three-judge court of appeals in Washington, D.C., before they can take effect.
That requirement was stripped from the Voting Rights Act in 2013, on a 5-4 Supreme Court decision, on grounds it was no longer needed.
Near the end of her dissent in Shelby County v. Holder, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suggested a simple analogy as to why the regional protections of the VRA were still necessary.
She wrote that “[t]hrowing out pre-clearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
Texas is set to gain either two or three new congressional seats, Veasey said, as they are re-allocated among the states based on population changes.
“And if we’re not able to put the guard rails back up on the Voting Rights Act, and have pre-clearance, Republicans are going to draw three of those seats based on how it was” under the old population percentages, rather than what they are now, Veasey predicted.
“So, time is of the essence,” Veasey said. “I’m glad that the state legislators are in DC, breaking quorum.
“They’re heroes for doing this,” he said. “Otherwise, you’re going to see large scales of minority voters in Texas discriminated against.
“And not just in Texas, but in about four or five other key states, that also need to have pre-clearance back up,” Veasey said.
The flight of the quorum breakers, plus appearances on national news programs and testimony before congressional committees and less formal discussions, helped spur a four-day voter rights march from Georgetown to Austin., that began Wednesday, July 28th.
Modeled after the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965 that helped to bring about the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Georgetown-to-Austin march organized by the Poor People’s Campaign culminated with a 10 a.m. rally Saturday July 31st in front of the Texas capitol.
Appearing at the rally were famed singer Willie Nelson, former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of the late president Johnson who signed the Voting Rights Act in 1965, and the Rev. William J. Barber II, a civil rights leader from North Carolina.
Jesse Jackson, a presidential candidate in the 1980s, also joined the march on Friday, that paused in North Austin, before the final leg Saturday to the capitol.
On Thursday, while the marchers were on their way, Houston State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, 82, the longest-serving Black and woman Texas House member ever, testified Thursday to a congressional subcommittee.
“I’m here because this is the seat of democracy,” Thompson said. “And my people who I represent have a right to be able to vote unabridged, just like all of you.”
On Monday, August 2nd, more than 100 state legislators from more than 20 states joined their Texas Democratic counterparts for a Tuesday rally in DC, to press their cases for the Senate to pass the For the People voting rights bill.
It would help put federal law behind state efforts to protect against voting discrimination.
Getting national attention was a central part of coming to Washington, said House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner of Grand Prairie.
“That’s the point of being here,” Turner said. “That’s the objective. We’re buying time.”
With the Republicans controlling every part of Texas government, “our message to Congress is that time’s almost up. We have to have action, and we have to have it now.”
Contact Dave McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
