Hope for America, Maybe?

Today, while going over thoughts and ideas about what I would discuss in this article, I had telephone conversations with two of my friends who are recent cancer survivors . Both were thankful for the positive medical results that they had received about their conditions.
The good news came at a time that lifted my spirits from the low that I was feeling because of the killing of Mr. Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to that situation, my feelings of hope for this nation and this community was so very positive.
I have seen people come together for positive change that crossed all lines: age, race, political party,religious belief and all other reasons to be divided. I saw the anger and hostility of those few, who intended for the destruction of property during their protests, settle into a peaceful mode. I witnessed law enforcement officers walk side-by-side with protestors protesting the racism that exist in this country. There are businesses that have made commitments to being more diverse in their employment efforts, major athletics organizations have agreed to eliminate those racially offensive items and to be more sensitive and respectful in their operations. Some government agencies have removed confederate statures from public property that has been so offensive to African Americans because they were reminded of their horrible racist experiences .
The atmosphere in America today is totally different from anytime that I can recall. People of all races and backgrounds have come together to recognize and protest the racism that has existed in this nation for 401 years.
I am so thankful that I have had an opportunity, in my lifetime, to meet and know great people of many races that have always given me hope for the future. I am convinced that our world has reached a point where all of these great people are saying, ”Enough is enough and we will make things better.”
Until, as many people as will, stand up to all of the negative distractions and present an atmosphere of love and respect, hope for the future of America is bleak. I don’t believe that this will be the case. I do believe that good will overcome evil and that those good hearted people of all races and backgrounds will stand with courage and proclaim that racism is dead. We will open up lines of honest communications where we will be able to ask questions and make responses that are peaceful and with respect.
The first step in the scientific method of solving a problem is to identify the problem. We need to go back to 1619 when the first blacks were enslaved in America, and recognize the reality that slavery for blacks in this country has had continuous existence. We should understand and recognize that this nation was built on the backs of blacks when they were considered property and most of white people’s assets were in the form of their black enslaved people. So many contributions to the development of this country were made by black people, during slavery and subsequent to slavery, under extremely challenging conditions. American History, has not recorded with accuracy the many and great contributions made by black people that have been critical to establishing America as the greatest nation in the world.
If America is to move forward and make racial progress, African American History must be recognized, respected and appreciated. White people must face the truth about how blacks in America have been treated and are still being treated. There should be open and candid communications about race and each person’s understanding of what race has to do with our communities.
Some people might ask, “What about black racism? Yes, there is black racism in America, but without privilege.
Racism in any form is a liability to our society. Therefore, a real and necessary goal should be to recognize our racist history and to move forward with respect for each other.
Our nation and community are at critical points with great opportunities. The opportunity to move outside of our comfort zone and speak truth to power, and to do those things that we know are the right things to do. We should hold each other accountable for good behavior in our relationships. It isn’t necessary for everyone to like each other but, if we are to move this nation forward it is critical that we respect each other.
James 2: 9
But if you show partiality, you commit sin, and are convicted by the law as transgressors.
2 Timothy 1: 7
For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.
Proverbs 10 : 12
Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all sins.
1 Peter 4 : 8
And above all things, have fervent love for one another, for “ love will cover a multitude of sins.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.