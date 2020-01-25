Home loan basics

When purchasing a home, there are a lot of different moving parts.They can all begin with a full-time local Realtor to recommend other necessary professionals and work with them to make the home buying process as easy for you as possible.
The first professional your Realtor will recommend is a loan officer. A mortgage broker is the best person for the job if you are purchasing a move-in ready home from $80,000 and above. The benefit to using a mortgage broker is that they work with multiple loan companies, which means they have many options for your loan and can help you get a lower rate.
You can also go to your local bank, but they only have a couple of loan programs to choose from. We do have a local bank in Huntsville that allows you to get a mortgage on any type of home, any condition, any amount with 25% down, so that is a nice option if you are trying to purchase an inexpensive fixer-upper or an older single-wide mobile home.
We also have a local company that offers land loans, so that you can purchase land with a good-size down payment. This loan also applies to large acreage properties where the land is worth more than the value of the house.
As you can see there are various loan options depending on what you are trying to purchase. There are also many options on what type of loan you will use to purchase a home. The loan options you have for a typical, move-in ready home are conventional loans, FHA, VA and USDA loans. Typically, you can purchase a fixer-upper with a conventional loan, but FHA, VA and USDA loans require that the house reach certain expectations, depending on which program you choose.
An FHA loan requires 3.5% down. A VA loan requires zero down but you must be a veteran. A USDA loan is only available in certain locations, but most of Huntsville is located in a USDA zone, and you must be a first-time homebuyer. But, it is also a zero down loan.
For someone who already owns a home, there are additional financing options. If you have paid down a large portion of your mortgage, you could refinance your current home and use the leftover money to purchase your next home. You could also get a home equity line, which is an additional loan on top of your current mortgage to pull funds out of the value of your current home.
Many people call and ask about owner financing. Although it does exist, it is not very common and forces you to choose from the very few houses offering owner financing. Also, the seller is taking a lot of risk providing the financing, therefore they typically require a large down payment, typically 10% or more. This can be a good option for people with bad credit, but an even better option is to pay off your current debts to raise your credit score and purchase a home with an FHA or USDA loan.
￼One last tip to remember. When purchasing a home for $80,000 or less, most mortgage companies will not loan money on less than $80,000, so you will need to pay 100% cash for the home or find a bank that will allow you to purchase it with 25% down.
