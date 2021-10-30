Hocus Pocus! Is the first a curse? Adam and Eve were the first recorded human beings created by God on Earth according to biblical history. They were given clear and concise instructions how to live, thrive and maintain their paradise, the Garden of Eden. However, they were prohibited eating from the “tree of knowledge of good and evil,” according to The Most High.
We all know the end result; they did it anyway. This simply was not an innocuous act. As a result of their disobedience, God cursed them and expelled the couple from the garden, never to return, and their lives became harsh and grievous from that day forward. All of humanity was severely affected by their fall from grace. Unfortunately, I was included in the punishment. Follow me down the yellow brick road.
It happened to me again on the first day of October, in the drive-thru of Vera Bank, around 4:10 pm, my car would not start after completing a business transaction. I could not believe it. It was exactly one month ago on the first day of September, at Vera Bank, when my car would not start the first time. After the initial break down, the following week, my car had extensive service work done to ensure this problem would not occur again.
This time, the break-down saga evolved differently. Next to me in the other service lane was a husband and wife team in a red truck, with the woman behind the wheel. We exchanged soft greetings and she kindly sent her husband over to the rear of my car and he pushed the car out of the way near the end of the white lattice fence. The couple went on their way and I stood next to the car contemplating my next step. I called my husband, and no response. I knew he was sound asleep. Then, I called my classmate, Karen Hawkins, and asked her to send her husband, Milford, to assist me. She responded right away.
As I was waiting for Milford to arrive with support, a tall-handsome- semi-bald, white man emerged from the back of the bank building and approached me with a smile of concern. He said he noticed my car from the window of his office and knew I was in trouble. Matthew Childers, the branch manager of Vera Bank, took the time to assist one of his customers. While my vehicle was being charged, Mr. Childers updated me about the future plans for the bank. There will be a new facility with the same services constructed on the same property within the next twelve months.
Matthew Childers is from Garland, TX and has been the branch manager since Nov. 2020. He’s been married to Jennifer, for eleven years, with two wonderful children; an eight year old daughter, a five year old son, both attending Stewart Elementary School. Thank you, Mr. Childers, for exceptional customer service.
Will I visit the bank a third time on Nov.1st? Of course, I will. I’m not afraid of any ghost. I will reverse the curse on the first.
Chris Tyson is a retired public school teacher and a local contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
