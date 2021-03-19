History we should remember

Many of us are old enough to remember the speech given by Martin Luther King, Jr. on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on a warm August day in 1963. The rest of us know of it from reading history or watching TV documentaries. Known as the “I have a dream” speech, it ranks among the most famous speeches of all time. However, Dr. King was not the first famous black person to stand in front of thousands at the Lincoln Memorial.
Equally impressive but not as well-known today was the performance of Marian Anderson at the Lincoln Memorial, a gifted contralto who sang to thousands of people gathered to hear her powerful voice and celebrate her presence on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939. Marian Anderson was by then a world-famous singer who had performed in most of Europe’s capitals. In the United States, she was invited by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor to perform at the White House, the first African American ever to receive this honor. So how did Ms Anderson come to sing at the Lincoln Memorial? It didn’t happen by chance.
Jim Crow was alive and well in the U.S. in the 1930’s. That’s well-known, though sometimes conveniently forgotten. Thirty states had laws against racial intermarriage and miscegenation, the interbreeding of people considered to be of different races. Across the Atlantic, Adolph Hitler took note of these laws and their success.
After his rise to power, Hitler on June 5, 1934, called a meeting of top German lawyers in Nuremburg, chaired by his minister of justice. Those lawyers expressed a keen interest in American racial policies, and some among them advocated using American racial law as a model for Germany.
This meeting was described by James Q. Whitman, Ford Foundation Professor of Comparative and Foreign Law at Yale Law School, in his book entitled “Hitler’s American Model: The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law,” published in 2017. German lawyers there began drafting the Nuremberg Laws, which took effect a year later in September, 1935. These laws were the first stage in the Nazi program of persecution of German Jews, under a new kind of Germanic “race state.”
According to Whitman in an interview with Bill Moyers shortly after the book was published, a stenographer was present to record a verbatim transcript of that meeting. The minister of justice presented a memorandum on American race law that included a detailed discussion of the laws of the American states. American race law continued to be a principal topic throughout the meeting. It seemed that the most radical lawyers in that meeting were also the most enthusiastic for the American example.
Whitman said that when the Nazi lawyers looked for models around the world for the criminalization of interracial marriage, they only found one example, really 30, because there were 30 American states with anti-miscegenation statutes back then. And it was to these statutes that the Nazi lawyers turned.
Whitman noted that three Nuremberg Laws were eventually promulgated in 1935. The two of most concern are usually called the citizenship law and the blood law. The citizenship law reduced Jews to second-class citizenship status in Germany. The blood law banned, and even criminalized, interracial marriage and sex. A third law was called the flag law for the Reich, and its purpose was to install the swastika as the exclusive flag of Germany.
Thus did Jim Crow laws limiting American Negroes in the exercise of their citizenship provide a kind of template for the Nazi regime in the early stages of its persecution of German Jews. Later it would of course broaden to include Jews of all nationalities, gypsies, homosexuals, the handicapped, and anyone considered a threat to Aryan purity.
Fast forward to 1939 and Marian Anderson’s quest to sing in the nation’s capital. Actually, the Lincoln Memorial site was not her first choice. That year, her manager had tried to schedule a performance for her at D.C.'s Constitution Hall, built and owned by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The D.A.R. informed Anderson and her manager that no dates were available. That wasn’t quite true. The real reason for turning Anderson away lay in a common policy adopted by the D.A.R. that committed the hall to being used strictly by white performers. Similar policies across the South had necessitated that Anderson sing mostly in black churches and colleges.
When word leaked to the public about what had happened, an uproar ensued, and Eleanor Roosevelt, who would resign her D.A.R. membership, invited Anderson to perform instead at the Lincoln Memorial on Easter Sunday. Secretary of the Interior Harold Ickes introduced the famous opera singer in front of an integrated crowd of more than 75,000 by saying ““In this great auditorium under the sky, all of us are free. Genius, like justice, is blind. Genius draws no color lines.” Accompanied only by a piano, Anderson offered up a memorable performance broadcast live for millions of radio listeners. Rev. King later chose to stand exactly where Anderson stood to sing.
Her concert marked progress since the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial only 17 years prior, in 1922. That dedication was segregated by race, and the sole black speaker had his comments censored.
George Santayana is credited with saying “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." That’s still a valuable lesson one year before the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial. Lincoln’s memorial affords us an opportunity to remember not only Abraham Lincoln, but other great people since.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 41 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He has a master’s degree in American History. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
