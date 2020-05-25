We know you have opinions, and we want to hear them.
The Progress is looking for a few people willing to share their thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic for the next installment of our Pulse of the Voter series.
Here's some of the questions we'll be asking:
• Do you believe the virus response has been overblown and stay-at-home orders and closing down the economy were unnecessary measures?
• Has the federal government adequately handled the pandemic? Or was it too slow and disorganized in responding?
• Is the partisan fight over when and how to reopen the country helping President Trump’s re-election?
• Do you believe the economic recovery will be fast as Trump predicts or take two or three years to get back to where we were before the coronavirus struck?
We want to talk about all of the issues that matter to you.
If you'd like to participate, contact editor Joseph Brown at jbrown@itemonline.com, 936-295-5407.
