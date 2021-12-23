Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, despite seven opponents for his party’s nomination, is looking past them at Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
With increasing frequency and frenzy, Abbott’s team’s emails suggest they are graduates of The Donald Trump School of Overstatement.
Last week, Republican Gov. Abbott wanted to call attention to his recent pet project of extending the southern border wall started by former President Donald Trump.
Holding a press conference in Rio Grande City, named for the river that separates Texas from Mexico, Abbott underlined his opposition to the increased flow of immigrants from South and Central America to and through Texas.
This is rather obviously aimed at his presumed general election opponent on Nov. 8 is Democrat Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman.
O’Rourke became so familiar in his near-miss 2018 challenge to GOP U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz that he can still use yard signs that simply say “Beto.”
Beto said that while Abbott was plugging the wall in a “Photo Op,” he wasn’t paying necessary attention to fixing the power grid failure that froze much of Texas for days and killed some 700 people.
But while trading those barbs and charges in advance of an anticipated general election battle, both men need to get past several challenges in their respective party primary elections March 1, possibly followed by runoff contests.
Abbott must beat out seven others who want his job in the Republican Party primary.
They are former Dallas State Sen. Don Huffines, former Texas Republican Party chairman Allen West, comedian Chad Prather, philanthropist Kandy Kaye Horn, businessman Danny Harrison, attorney Paul Belew, and activist Rick Perry.
That is not the Rick Perry -- James Richard “Rick” Perry from Paint Creek -- who was Texas governor from 2000 to 2015 – that will be on the ballot to oppose Abbott next year.
This guy is Ricky Lynn Perry, a man from Springtown, a town in Parker County northwest of Fort Worth.
On the form, the man listed “Rick Perry” as the version of his name that he wants to appear on the ballot.
A LinkedIn profile for a Rick Perry from Springtown lists his current job as a senior desktop technician for Lockheed Martin. The company clarified that he is a staffing agency employee contracted to Lockheed Martin.
Tony McDonald, the Austin notary public who notarized Perry’s campaign filing, was also listed as a contributor to Huffines’ campaign. And he is treasurer for Perry’s campaign, but played coy when asked if there was any collusion.
Asked if one of Abbott’s existing primary challengers had convinced Perry to run, McDonald said he was “not aware of that.”
As of Perry’s filing, a Tony McDonald from Travis County was still listed as an endorser on Huffines’ website. McDonald tweeted that he had donated to Huffines but had not “endorsed” him.
Abbott’s top political campaign strategist, Dave Carney, scoffed at Perry’s filing. Carney said on Twitter that it was “another stupid pet trick” and that it “will backfire as these stunts always do.”
Huffines denied any involvement in Perry’s candidacy.
“Greg Abbott’s team is so used to responding to my campaign they’ve convinced themselves Don Huffines is behind everything,” Huffines said in a statement.
“While I’m flattered to receive so much attention, the truth is I first heard about Rick Perry filing for governor when it was tweeted out by (Texas Tribune reporter) Patrick Svitek.”
Huffines also said his candidacy had prompted Abbott to react.
“Greg Abbott stole my campaign’s idea to build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border,” Huffines said. “Unfortunately, Abbott’s plan to build a border wall is not sufficient.
“The governor claims that he will mostly fund a wall through donations from conservatives who support the effort,” Huffines said skeptically. “Does he really think that will work?”
Meanwhile, in the Democratic primary, Beto also faces seven competitors auditioning for the governor’s job: Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Deirdre Gilbert, R. Star Locke and Rich Wakeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.