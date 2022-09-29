In response to the recent letter to the editor regarding the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas, We would like to take a moment to address the items presented by Dr. Watkins.
First and foremost the title, “All Military Service is Equal; Only in Death”. We find this statement extremely sad and disillusioned. While this may be Dr. Watkins opinion, it is not the way service to our country is perpetrated at the museum. Upon entering our museum Veterans, family members, and visitors alike are greeted and welcomed. Our mission has always been to give the veterans and his/her family members a “home away from home”. During some of their darkest hours, this has been their safe haven. A place to get a cup of coffee; A place to vent frustration, joy, tears, anger, sadness and happiness; A place to meet new friends and experience things you’ve never experienced before; A place where no judgement will be passed and everyone is welcome.
Secondly, the concept of “No single leader, but a leadership team” shall be addressed. While we have an Executive Director of this organization, we have a board comprised of veterans and community members that help guide and execute the mission here at the museum. Not only is the board instrumental in the operations of this museum but the host of 30+ volunteers, (90% of which are veterans) are also integral and have a tremendous amount of input on the daily operations of this museum. Not only individuals in this building have input on what takes place in our museum. We have partnered with many community leaders as well as other non-profits and organizations to bring our community together in larger scale festivals, dinners, programs, and outreach to help not only our veteran community but our underprivileged children and families in our community.
Thirdly, the statement, “The museum doesn’t have a good track record for respect and appreciation for diversity.” Dr. Watkins we would challenge you on any given day to walk through the door of this museum and see the respect and appreciation in this diverse world we live in. Never, and we repeat, Never have we ever turned down a veteran in need. Never once has anyone asked what the veterans race, religion, identity, status, and/or rank was when they called or showed up in need. When a man or woman that has served our country calls, we pull out all resources to assist anyway we can. When a widow or spouse calls we pull out all of the resources to assist. You see Dr. Watkins; none of us care about the veterans’ race, religion, nationality, creed, or rank. That is irrelevant to us. What is relevant is that we use all means possible to take care of our nation’s heroes and their families.
Fourth, the statement, “Most black veterans didn’t feel welcomed”. As far as what occurred at the conception of this museum we can only reiterate what we have been told as many of us were simply a visitor back then and not a volunteer and/or employee. There were many black veterans involved when Charlotte started this museum; many of which have since passed. We did not have the pleasure of getting to know them the way Miss Charlotte did but we have been involved in several of their final arrangements with their family members to ensure they were buried with full military honors. We have created uniforms with their full decorations, awards, and medals to be showcased at their service. We have assisted with finding color guards and honor guards and escorts to their final resting place. When it comes to our community outreach we have done a couple of projects with the Samuel Walker Houston Museum to help them showcase the black veterans of our community. We recently put a full color ad in the reunion magazine highlighting the service of black veterans that are showcased in our museum from our community. As you are well aware, we welcome all local veterans to bring in their photos and information to be placed in the museum as well as any memorabilia they would like to share with the museum. ALL veterans are included in every event and in the day to day operations of this museum. No one is given priority over anyone else.
Fifth, the statement, “Motorcycle groups have special privileges over all other veterans without regard for the veteran’s physical condition or needs”. This entire statement is completely false. The motorcycles that were being let into the museum grounds were driving around the circle to register for the Motorcycle Sortie and to have their bikes blessed by the Christian Motorcycle Association. They then left to go on the ride. They reassembled at the American Legion and did the ride in as a group at the conclusion of the Muster, as they always have, to show support for our museum and our military. All participants know they are not allowed to drive in the parking lot during the Festival as the parking lot is closed to thru traffic for EVERYONE. The pasture next to the museum has been secured every year for participant parking, including handicap parking. All participants are then shuttled to the museum from their vehicle via golf cart to ensure everyone can safely navigate their way into the festival. The reason for having volunteers stationed at the front barricades is to prevent thru traffic onto the museum grounds due to the large amount of children and visitors walking and enjoying the day. The only way to ensure their safety is to prohibit all vehicle traffic onto the grounds. The volunteers are also stationed there to open the barricades in the event the emergency vehicles need to leave to respond to an emergency. The barricades must be quickly moved out of their way so they may respond swiftly. The volunteers stationed at the gate were VFW members and Fraternity Members from SHSU. There were no “motorcycle veterans” being used as cops at either the Muster or Vietnam Wall dedication. These volunteers worked all day, in the heat, to help our museum have a safe and fun event.
One thing is clear regarding the letter written by Dr. Watkins, he has no real knowledge of what occurs at this museum on a daily basis. If he did, there is no way he would have written such defamatory remarks regarding this museum. Every single day we strive to provide ALL veterans in our community and beyond the resources they or their families need. ALL veterans, family members, and visitors are treated with the utmost respect regardless of color, branch of service, rank, religion, or nationality. We believe that freedom is not free and that every man and woman that has raised their hand and taken an oath to defend this country, our lives, and our freedoms even at the cost of his or her life, deserve the utmost respect and care. Countless hours outside of the museum’s scheduled 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday are spent on the phones, emails, texts, messages, etc. taking care of our veterans and their families at the sacrifice of time with our own families.
Our museum director is a proud Army mother, granddaughter, niece, and cousin. She has family members that have fought in every war and conflict our nation has faced. She is a patriot. She is an advocate and a voice for those that do not have the ability to remedy things in their life that should be provided for them after their service. She is an advocate for our homeless veterans and veterans that do not know the benefits they are entitled to. She is an advocate for our nation’s heroes that are facing demons they brought home with them from the wars and help them get into programs and treatment. She is a sister to many and a daughter to most. She too, Dr. Watkins worked for the great State of Texas. She was not a Warden. She was a Correctional Officer and she put on that gray uniform every day with pride and integrity and faced some of the world’s most horrific criminals with her brothers and sisters in gray by her side, many of whom she is still in contact with today. Along with her husband, they have established FOB Ten Mile. Housing aging veterans in a safe, secure environment ensuring that their nutritional, medical, and mental health needs are tended to. Each and every day of her life she strives to be better than she was the day before.
Did we take your letter to the editor personal Dr. Watkins? We sure did. The very day this letter was published we had spent countless hours gathering additional resources for a veteran; a single father with two small boys; a veteran in need of help to get back up on his feet and to provide for and leave a legacy for his boys. Do you know the ONE question none of those resources asked me about this veteran in need? “What race is he?” Imagine that. A large conglomeration of people coming together with one common goal of helping a veteran with no regard to race.
We invite all of the community, both veterans and civilians, to come by our museum and witness our day to day operations of not only our museum but of the multitudes of outreach programs we offer. We challenge those that are able to join us in assisting our veteran community and visitors by volunteering at the museum and at our events.
Let us leave you with this, “Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.” - Harold S. Kushner
Kenneth Lee,
Board President H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas, USMC Vietnam Veteran
Tara Burnett,
Executive Director H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas, Co-Founder of FOB Ten Mile, Inc., Agent and Advisory Board Member Police & Firemen’s Insurance Association
