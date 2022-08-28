As I walk and drive through the streets of Huntsville, I see evidence of the many folks who enjoy and appreciate birds. We have an amazing number of bird feeders, bird houses, and bird baths in yards all over town- and I have information to help all of us to care for our birds. Many bird species will soon be migrating to their winter homes in Central and South America. Texas plays a critical part because our state is on the convergence of two major flyways. In fact, between a quarter to a third of all migrating birds in our hemisphere fly through Texas! Our feathered friends need even more help from us to make this journey easier. Our effort is small. Their benefits are huge.
Lights Out is an initiative from national Audubon requesting folks throughout the country to turn out their lights during peak migration times. About 80% of birds migrate at night and rest during the day. At night the air is cooler, the atmosphere less turbulent, and there is more protection from predators. The night skies provide valuable information for orientation as birds migrate. However, flying at night is becoming more dangerous than it once was. Artificial light on homes, buildings, and towers causes skyglow and can confuse and disorient birds on their journey. This results in the loss of precious time and energy that birds need to make their long and treacherous flight to their winter homes. Worse yet, birds often crash into glass on illuminated windows on taller structures.
Here are some steps that we can take to help our bird population, especially during fall migration:
1. Turn off all non-essential lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. during peak migration season from Sept. 5 through Oct. 29.
2. Aim lights DOWN. This is also best for security since it prevents glare.
3. Use shields to avoid light shining in the trees.
4. Use motion detectors and sensors so lights are used only when needed.
5. Close blinds and drapes at night.
6. Avoid floodlights.
7. Use warm light sources (less than 3000 Kelvin) for outdoor lighting.
8. Spread the word! Encourage your friends, family, employer, church, or business to turn out lights during peak migration times!
I can remember my first days in Huntsville when I marveled at the beauty of the stars in the night skies, but when I go outside today, it’s hard to see the stars with all the light around town. For me, this is aesthetics, but for birds, the dark night sky is essential to their survival. If we can all be a part of Lights Out, Huntsville and keep our lights out from 11 p.m, and 6 a.m. during peak migration season from Sept. 5 through Oct. 29, then we are taking the first steps in helping the bird population to make their long their journey south.
For more information, go to tx.audubon.org, texanbynature.org, audubon.org, and birdconservancy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.