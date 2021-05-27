Groups' ad blasts voter suppression bill

"Democracy is Under Attack"
That was the headline Friday ((May 21)) on a full-page ad in the front section of The Austin American-Statesman, blasting the Republican-dominated Texas Legislature for its efforts to make it harder to vote.
"Proposed legislation SB7 and HB6 are anti-voter and intentionally discriminate by design, They are meant to limit the freedom to vote among Texans of Color, Texans with disabilities, and low-income Texans," the ad declared.
It was paid for by the Texas branches of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and the league of Women Voters (LWV).
"SB7 and the myriad of anti-voter bills introduced this session include provisions that will unreasonably limit early voting hours, burden good Samaritans who help voters exercise their rights, and limit polling locations in urban centers.
"The bill's use of precinct poll watchers to harass and record voters with impunity, even being authorized to record a person's vote or get in their personal space, is designed for nothing other than intimidation of voters of color.
"We have seen these intimidation tactics used throughout history to keep people of color from the polls, and we will not fall for them now.
"Reducing the voting booths in cities, while not doing so in rural areas, deliberately targets people of color. It will create excessively long lines that make not just minority voters, but all voters pay the price.
"If our lieutenant governor and legislature want to show that Texas supports voters of color, they should reject SB7 and HB6 completely.
"These bills have nothing to do with election integrity and everything to do with racist fears that white Texans will be outvoted by people of color. Our democracy depends on the participation of all voters, and communities of color have a right to have their voices heard.
"During his testimony in the 2014 voter ID law case Veasey v. Rick Perry, Orville Vernon Burton, distinguished professor, author and historian of the South said:
"'Texas has a long history of discrimination in official acts either to disfranchise or dilute or deny minorities an equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process.'
"We call on Texas legislators to vote 'no' on these shameful anti-voter bills aimed at voters of color. Do not allow Texas' history of voter discrimination to continue. We must be allowed to cast our ballots freely, safely and equally.
"The Texas Legislature has empaneled a Conference Committee to determine shat provisions from SB7 and HB6 make it into law.
"It is imperative that all who believe in democracy and good government contact the lieutenant governor and the 10 members of the Conference Committee below, letting them know you oppose these efforts to suppress voter rights."
Senate conferees are Republicans Dawn Buckingham, Paul Bettencourt, Bryan Hughes, Lois Kolkhorst, and Democrat Beverly Powell.
House conferees are Republicans Briscoe Cain, Travis Clardy, and Jacey Jetton, and Democrats Terry Canales and Nicole Collier.
The capitol's main phone number is (512) 463-4630.
READERS: This legislation probably will pass, but was still in conference committee as this is written. Session ends May 31.
Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs Resigning May 31
The state's top election official was appointed to her job in August of 2019. She recently said she had notified the governor she is leaving her job simultaneously with the final day of the legislative session.
If she wasn't going to resign, the Texas Constitution would do it for her. She was never confirmed by the Texas Senate.
The constitution requires that gubernatorial appointees between legislative sessions, as Hughs was, must be approved by the senate during its next session.
Hughs' appointment was never brought up for senate confirmation because it never mustered the required support of two-thirds of the senators to be present and voting.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, gradually changed senate rules to reduce the number of senators needed to bring a bill to the floor from two-thirds – 21 of the 31 senators – to five ninths, or 18 – exactly the number of Republicans currently serving.
But the Constitution didn't change. And when the 13 Democratic senators were trying to block the Republican effort to restrict voting, and Hughs hadn't opposed it, getting three votes from the Democrats wasn't likely.
So Hughs went ahead and tendered her resignation, for the day before the constitution would do it for her. A lawyer, she said it was probably time to go back to private practice.
The governor again can name a new secretary of state without an immediate confirmation battle.
But the next session will come sooner, if Abbott calls a special redistricting session when final 2020 census numbers are released this fall.
