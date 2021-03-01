Governor Abbott: Educators need options to receive the vaccine

Like many leaders across our nation, Texas’ local and state leaders have faced enormous pressure to find the appropriate responses to near impossible challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with mask mandates, restaurant and bar closures, and cancelation of public events, our state leaders have been grappling with whether or not to keep Texas’ schools open. I am proud of the way state and local leaders have responded to these unique times by ordering schools to stay open through the current academic year.
But, mostly, I am proud of the tireless efforts educators have displayed this year. Texas’ educators have been heroes day in and day out—all for love of our communities’ youth and adult learners. They have done so by ensuring that face-to-face instruction could resume in the fall 2020 semester with safety measures in place, and even some routine. They have not stopped being heroes since the first day of school this past fall! The heroic efforts of Montgomery ISD teachers, staff, students, and families have not been in vain either; Nearly 95% of MISD students are choosing to attend classes in person, and the district is actually experiencing enrollment growth at this time.
Let’s contrast that what we are seeing in other states.
California, Delaware, Hawaii, New Mexico, and the District of Columbia have ordered partial closures of schools in their states. In many other states—Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, for example—city or school district officials have ordered schools to remain closed. Arguably, educators in these states have the option to teach remotely and maintain lower risks of exposure by quarantining. Yet, in 28 states, K-12 and college educators are already eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; many states also make it available to early childhood and childcare providers, as well.
Texas remains one of four states where public schools have been ordered to remain open with in-person instruction (Florida, Arkansas, and Iowa followed our lead). Yet, of these states, only Texas and Florida remain the last to require being opened without prioritizing educators in the order of vaccinations. Texas educators have faced many challenges in meeting this call to maintain a sense of normalcy in our students’ lives. They ought to have the option to receive a vaccine if they deem it in their own best interest.
I want to make my stance clear: I am not - and will never be - a supporter of required COVID-19 vaccinations to work in our schools and universities. Such health decisions are best left to individuals. But, to require schools to remain open for face-to-face instruction without giving educators the option to receive a vaccine is ill-informed and lacks of vision our leadership has displayed since the pandemic began. Educators at all levels—early childhood, K-12, and higher education—should have the option to receive a vaccine if they so choose. For this reason, the Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees recently passed a resolution urging Governor Abbott and other state officials to prioritize educators as eligible recipients of the vaccine in the next phase of delivery or as soon as possible.
We understand there are many competing priorities, and limited resources. Sadly, educators are accustom to hearing that from state officials. But, if prioritizing this vaccine for educators could save the lives of even a few teachers, staff, students, or family members, it should be made available as soon as possible.
—
Matthew Fuller, Ph.D. serves as the President of the Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees. Fuller is an Associate Professor of Educational Leadership at Sam Houston State University.
