Governing ourselves is a messy business

Watching the news media, does it ever cease to amaze when you see two parties given a set of facts proceed to draw totally different conclusions? Be they national political party leaders like Senators McConnell and Schumer, a panel of pundits on the endless news discussion groups from Fox to MSNBC, or maybe one of the fiery commenters who regularly stir the waters of controversy, it is rare to hear substantial agreement on much of anything these days. Discord sells. That’s true nationally and true at the state level, but is it true in grass roots local government?
Is Huntsville afflicted with the malaise of chronic disagreement? Remember some years ago when the Huntsville City Council was a factious bunch acting more like our Congress, i.e., uncivil. Those days are past and city and county seem to be working relatively smoothly of late. Not to say that spirited discussion cannot still occur. Clearly there are issues that affect us more personally when they affect us right where we live, and people’s perspectives on those issues can vary like night from day.
For example, parking near Sam Houston State University. In July, after “two years of heated debate” City Council moved to resolve the restrictive parking issue in the Avenues. Homeowners had found themselves covered up with student vehicles, then by ordinance unable to park in front of their own houses. No one wants to discover themselves in either situation. It’s a thorny issue, and in such a neighborhood-based problem, one’s position pro or con is directly tied to one’s domicile.
That is to say, where you live usually dictates your view. In one neighborhood, your neighbor may choose to park his big RV or her shiny water craft in the front yard, with no concern. In another neighborhood, that would stimulate a complaint to the City or the homeowners association. Just depends on who is living where.
Too, code enforcement is a funny thing, kind of like traffic enforcement. Everyone is all for it until it falls on any certain one of the everyone. While the neighbor certainly needs to be set straight about maintaining his or her property, we don’t like to be “enforced” upon ourselves. That’s why we live in Texas, isn’t it?
Back to parking around the college. If you live far away from Sam, you may be proud to have a public institution of higher learning and its cultural enrichment in our midst, or, you may resent the added congestion as students return for the semester, push into your neighborhood and compete for parking. You may think student parking is a University responsibility, or that the city must step in and act where the college fails to. If you’re looking for an apartment, you may curse the university for driving up rents. Or, you may work there.
Likewise, the business owner wants streets, sidewalks, and streetlights maintained, but doesn’t like to be told that his business on Sam Houston Avenue has become an eyesore, detracting from street and city alike. Beautification, like beauty, certainly is in the eye of the beholder. If you want a fight, go tell a Chamber of Commerce member to clean up their property. Or let someone tell you to clean up yours. And still we all want “a beautiful city.”
We want our city to grow and prosper, or do we? Depends on where you live. If you live behind a major thoroughfare like 11th Street, your neighborhood views growth and prosperity differently than commercial developers. If you live within the city limits, your view on annexation might be “heck, yes, let’s get more property on the tax rolls in this city and county with so much tax-exempt land.” Alternatively, if you live outside the City, you may see annexation without government services as unfair and unnecessary, and voice your opinion, as some have.
How do you view your voice on the City Council? With elections approaching it will be time to reaffirm some public servants or turn others out. Once again, it depends on where you live. Since 1968, our council has had nine members (including the mayor). The National League of Cities says the national average is six council members. Once the council was smaller, then additional at-large seats were added. We have as many at-large seats (four) as we do ward seats (also four).
If you like having four councilmembers not tied to any one ward, you are happy. If you live in one ward and several at-large councilmembers live in another ward, you might think your ward underrepresented. Several years back a petition was circulated to reconfigure the council, to no effect. Maybe the city needs a smaller council, with half as many at-large seats, giving ward seats more weight. Maybe not, depending again, on where you live.
One could make the case that Medicare for All and tariffs on China are no more difficult to agree on than parking, annexation, and code enforcement in Huntsville. There have always been at least two sides to every issue. And sometimes both sides can be right. Depends on where you live.
The closer government is to the people, the more responsive it can be. We do pretty well at governing in Huntsville and Walker County. What we seem to have lost, once we leave our city and county, is the ability to get to the place that allows us all to see our world as others see it, appreciate the opposite viewpoint, then work collaboratively in a constructive manner to resolve the problem, and ultimately, to live and let live. We really do need to get back to that across this country, regardless of where we live.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 39 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and is also retired from the U.S. Army. He is a director on the executive board of CASA of Walker, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.
