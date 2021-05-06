GOP presidential hopefuls visit Texas

Former Vice-President Mike Pence and seven other potential candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are set to be showcased at a GOP event in Austin Friday. The event, at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, is being co-hosted by Texas' senior U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Gov. Greg Abbott.
The gathering is to thank about 200 top GOP donors in the 2020 election for helping raise millions of dollars to register and turn out Republican voters, and continuing to do so for 2022, as part of a national drive to regain control of congress.
At the event, each of the presidential hopefuls are to be individually interviewed by a Republican Texas official, including Pence, by Cornyn.
Not included among those potential nominees on the list is former President Donald Trump, who has more than hinted that he wants to be the GOP standard-bearer in 2024. He reportedly was not invited to the event.
Former long-time Republican operative Abbott is thought to be eyeing the White House, as he ramps up for trying for a third four-year term as governor in 2022.
He was expected to speak at some point during the presidential candidate parade, but otherwise to hang close to the Texas capitol, where the legislative session ends May 31.
Pence, who has avoided the limelight since he and Trump left office on Jan. 20, gave a speech in Columbia, South Carolina, last Thursday, to the Palmetto Family Council, a Christian conservative group. He gave no indication whether he was planning to run in 2024, but apparently has not departed the political scene – as the Texas appearance would indicate. He and Trump had a major break in early January, when Trump stoked his followers to storm the US capitol while Pence, as vice-president, was attempting to carry through with his constitutional duty to preside over the certification of the 2020 election results.
That move by Trump is credited with the insurrection at the capitol, as Pence did not follow through on Trump's adamant demands that Pence block the certification of the electoral college results that confirmed the win by Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice-president,
The deadly fracas definitely left the Trump-Pence partnership in shambles, with Trump being impeached by the U. S. House for the insurrection, though not convicted by the Senate
But the planned appearance in Texas would seem to be a pretty good indication that he's not ready to throw in the towel on a political future.
He'll be 62 in June.
Texas Special Election in 6th Congressional District
In what could be seen as a test of Donald Trump's lingering clout, a D-FW area special election runoff could shed some light.
As predicted, the May 1 special election in the mid-cities Congressional District 6, to fill the vacancy created by the COVID-19 death Feb. 7 of Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, was led by his widow Susan. A stalwart and seasoned GOP operative, Susan Wright was considered the favorite to replace her husband.
Bearing the strong – though late, just before early voting ended -- endorsement by former President Donald Trump, the staunch GOP operative led a 23-candidate field of 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, and a Libertarian and an Independent. She got 19.2 percent of the vote. Democrats and the Independent and Libertarians combined got a third of the vote, including the 13.4 percent of Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez. But another Republican – freshman state Rep. Ellzey of Waxahachie – got 13.8 percent, nosing out Democrat Sanchez for a slot in the runoff in a few weeks.
In this district that stretches from Fort Worth southeast into all of Ellis and Navarro Counties, the reliably Red Republican area has been trending in a Blue direction.
While Susan Wright's husband won re-election by nine points in 2020, Trump carried it by just three points. So, with a Republican he's endorsed in the runoff, against another Republican, and whatever Democrats will stick around for the finale, who's going to win this?
If Mrs. Wright wins comfortably, it probably is a feather in Trump's well-worn hat.
If, on the other hand, the Republican running against the woman with the Trump endorsement wins, it could be a litmus test for the staying power of the clout of the 45th president.
We'll see. The runoff date can be called for no sooner than May 24.
Dave McNeely is a statewide syndicated columnist. He can be reached via email at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
