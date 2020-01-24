“Think like a proton and be positive today.” I believe we all can enrich our lives with a little more positivity these days. I am ecstatic that my residence is located deep in the heart of Central Texas. I dare not complain when I awaken some mornings and the temperature has settled in the low 30s. Compared to the icy, knee deep snow, and below freezing temperatures that the Eastern part of the United States is having, I rejoice wholeheartedly. There is no other state I would rather reside in than Texas. I love Texas from sunrise to sunset.
I am reminded often that the choices that one make, turn the pages of their life. I am extremely conscientious about how I project my personal image and thoughts to individuals that I interface with and invite into my personal space. It has been said that “people may often forget what you say to them, but they will never forget how you make them feel.” From my youth until adulthood, I have been told numerous times by godly men and women of sage wisdom and principles, that I have the gift of encouragement. I believe those prophetic voices were the catalyst for me pursuing the field of education, primarily the counseling profession. I have embraced the concept that children are worth my time, and I love it.
What types of vibes are you reverberating in the atmosphere and circles you’re influenced by? Better yet, what kind of people are you really attracted to? Are they ambitious, enterprising, movers and shakers, complainers, spiritual, religious or downright complacent? Your thoughts will attract like things and people. The law of attraction is quite clear:” The energy that comes out of your mind will attract whatever it suits. Think prosperity and you will attract prosperous people…People of quality will attract more people of quality.” If you have true friends, they will tell you who you really are and where you are going.
One way to emit good vibes and positive energy is to consider going to bed at night at a consistent and proper time, to allow your mind and body grasp complete rest. Therefore, when you make another day, you have been reset and recalibrated to generate positive vibes. My nocturnal vibes are so strong and positive that I snore myself to sleep, and disturb my husband enough, to wake him up on time each morning without an alarm clock. My best sleep ever produces my best day ever.
Stay golden with positive vibes and energy. According to Maya Angelou: ’Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”
—
Chris Tyson is a resilient and retired public school educator of 32 years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.