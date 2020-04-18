Good news on the horizon

The real estate market has slowed over the last few weeks as many buyers are choosing to wait on purchasing a home until the pandemic is over. Understandably, people are also waiting to put their homes up for sale as they are currently quarantined in their homes. People who want to sell, but must stay in their homes do not want to allow buyers in for fear of the virus.
Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that Texas will carefully move back toward normal life. While the governor is working to get Texas back to normal, the changes will be gradual and things will not be the same as before. As citizens, we still need to adhere to social distancing to protect ourselves and others.
Texas State Parks will reopen on Monday, April 21st, but visitors must wear face masks, stay 6 feet from people not in their household and be in groups no bigger than 5.
Depending on how well-contained the virus is, if numbers are going down, the governor intends to announce more business openings on Monday, April 27th.
Schools will be closed for the remainder of the 2020 school year. This allows buyers and sellers more time to get moved prior to the next school year beginning in August.
The governor’s main priority is “slowing the spread of the virus and keeping Texas safe”. Governor Greg Abbott said that “There is a possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19”.
Realtors in Walker County are still available to help you purchase your next home, help you find a rental and list your house for sale.
Daiquiri Beebe is a Huntsville resident and realtor for Abby Realty.
