A good marriage or a sorry one unfortunately serves as a family roadmap for the next generation. It took a long time to pin it down to a point where I wanted to share my conclusions with my readers.
Good marriages seem to have a few things in common
1. Total commitment to each other. .
2. Love for each other above all others and without reservation.
3. The husband is respected by all members of the family as head of the household.
4. The wife feels safe and secure in her position as wife and mother.
5. Innate kindness is a habit on the part of both.
How to handle the family money can cause strife in a marriage and is not on the list because the amount of money in the bank account does not equate with the amount of happiness felt by partners in a marriage. Money is great to have but isn’t in the equation because someone with the work ethic (which as you may recall is a prerequisite of a good marriage partner.) will provide what is needed. That is why it was listed as criteria for a good life partner.
In the community where I grew up there was a family that was known to be what was called “dirt poor”. In this case the father was not a good provider for his wife and five children. The kids lived a hard scrabble existence but they were one of the happiest families in the community. The kids were well liked in school, well-adjusted and motivated. All secured an education and were successful. They married, reared families and stayed close as a family. It was a wonder to behold.
Listening, communicating and forgiving are vital and sequentially follow one another in a relationship. Quarrels happen. Prolonged anger, sullen silences and withholding affection are a deadly threat to a relationship. Disagreements should be addressed and that makes listening, communication and forgiveness a healing habit. It is important for children to hear “I am sorry” spoken and a forgiving hug happen. How else will they learn how to resolve differences in their own relationships unless allowed to observe resolution by parents in theirs?
In the movies I had seen a wife throw things at her husband and it seemed very funny at the time perhaps because I had never witnessed such behavior on the part of my mom. Well! We had not been married very long when in a fit of anger, I threw an opened can of sauerkraut at my husband, he ducked, the can hit the wall and 14 ounces of sour cabbage festooned one-half of the area of my kitchen. While my husband was unsuccessfully trying to stifle his laughter, I was cleaning up sauerkraut from under, on and behind everything. I never threw anything at my husband ever again.
It is important to generally agree on actions taken as a family. This is not easy. But in regards to children a united front is absolutely essential. Overruling each other diminishes both parties and sets a bad example for children. Let me add, the exception here is in cases of abuse but I am not addressing problem marriages. (Not sure I should be addressing any at all, truth be known.)
Know the value of a smile. An involuntary smile is prized beyond measure. I find it easy to remember my husband looking at me with that great smile for no other reason than he was happy to be my husband and knew I was happy to be his wife.
The need for private time often differs and it is unwise not to grant it. If a spouse wants to indulge in a sport or hobby respect that need, unless carried to the ridiculous stage. That said, I have always thought a weekly “girls night out” is as silly as a husband sitting at a bar every afternoon before coming home to supper.
Excessive togetherness can be stifling and clinging too tightly can make the desire to get loose an obsession. My advice to my kids was to hold a spouse like a hand full of sand. Held loosely it stays put, squeezed tightly, it ootches out between your fingers until there is little sand left.
Demonstration of love and respect between parents results in healthy, well-adjusted children who in turn (usually), grow up to be good marriage partners and parents. The bonds and strengths of families provide under-lying support for survival of a culture and ultimately the nation. If indeed marriage is to remain a part of our culture, those participating should feel an obligation to make it a comfortable, satisfying and gratifying experience.
—
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
