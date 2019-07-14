Give me a J, as in…

Jump, jump, jump, to it! It is my vibrato that has me reminiscing about my high school cheerleader days. I vividly recall leading the exuberant, fiery crowd about yelling out certain words, to fire them up in pep rallies in preparation for a fierce battle against neighboring rival schools. Believe it or not, the audience has not changed much.
What does the letter J mean to you during the month of July-- Maybe just a little bit more time to have fun? Well, to me, I am over flowing with joy, unspeakable; because summer is in full swing, served with blizzards, double scooped ice-cream cones, chocolate sundaes, snow cones and popsicles. O, the joy that these goodies bring to my sizzling thirsty palate. It would not be summer without them.
The ultimate panoramic view is watching my granddaughter, Naomi, jump into the pool screaming, “Mimi, Mimi, look at me.” That’s the kind of jubilance that floods my soul over and over again. It never grows old. I challenge you grandparents, if you’re able, to join me and jump in the pool with your grandchildren and play ball. You can tell me about your adventure later. Jump to it!
Another J is for juicing 101. Raise a glass of juice to your health and turn your habit into a healthier one. Juicing helps to alleviate my sugar cravings. I am on the verge of creating, a spectacular, smoothie concoction of raw beet juice, one apple, a peeled lemon and/or lime, and a piece of fresh, peeled ginger. This is an early riser breakfast for the mover and shaker. What an invigorating feeling! This concoction gives you a natural high; a surge of natural, pure energy. Consider drinking this veggie juice before you take a walk or run. Beet juice will truly add pep to your step and spice to your life. Suck it up and get moving!
While saving the best for last; the most significant symbolism of the letter J is Jesus. Jesus is the judge, the jury and the justifier of our souls. Jesus is good to all of us any day of the month of July and beyond. Jesus is the one who sticks closer to you than any brother will. He will not leave you nor forsake you in times of trouble. He may be silent, but Jesus will still be there. Due to the fact that Jesus is the central force in my life, He is also a present help in time of trouble. The writing is on the wall even as our world is literally being shaken. Jesus is “the light of the world” and the answer to the world’s woes. It’s all Jesus for me.
Remember “summer will end soon enough, and childhood as well.” As a result, take some time and “let us dance in the sun, wearing wild flowers in our hair.” And never forget “what good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” Give me a J.
Chris Tyson is a retired, public school educator of 32 years. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
