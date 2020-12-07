“We make a living by what we get,” Winston Churchill once said, “but we make a life by what we give.” What Churchill meant by “we make a life by what we give” is service to others. Benefits flow from service to individuals and organizations. Without people stepping forward to offer their time and talents, the activities of youth groups, soup kitchens, libraries and a host of other organizations would either be curtailed or cease to exist altogether. Americans have a long history of volunteerism because in early days, limited government and daily hardships meant settlers had to help one another.
Today’s volunteers bring benefits to the community. Volunteerism can help bring unity to the community, as people of all races and backgrounds pitch in to do a common task. Studies show that volunteering can reduce loneliness, isolation, and depression, and allows those involved to find a greater purpose in life.
Many volunteers and volunteer organizations serve Huntsville and Walker County. Some of those volunteers reside in Elkins Lake and have been busy in 2020. COVID-19 didn’t make it easy this year, but people persisted in their desire to help others.
One group of volunteers is the Elkins Lake Women’s Golf Association (ELWGA), which has an active membership of around 130. Their tournaments always have a charity that runs alongside it. Some beneficiaries in the past have been Rita B. Huff Animal Shelter, CASA of Walker County, SAAFE House and HISD. COVID-19 put their local tournaments out of business for 2020, but they found another way to be of service.
The ELWGA added a new volunteer association to their already busy volunteer agenda. They call themselves “Tee Angels,” and their ongoing project this year has been Parkview Place, a local income-based senior rental community which provides affordable housing to seniors who need it.
The Tee Angels set out in 2020 to provide residents of Parkview Place with food and personal items. They also provided outside umbrellas for their patio. In addition, the Tee Angels want the residents to have a brighter Christmas so they are creating holiday bags full of gifts and treats. One member made change purses, and the project collected quarters to be placed inside the change purses, for doing laundry. Christmas cards are provided and signed by members with a personal note.
The Tee Angels didn’t stop with Parkview Place. They have taken on what they call “Holiday for teens.” The Tee Angels are providing $10 gift cards from stores like Walmart and Dollar General and HISD Social Services will place the cards in a gift card stocking to older students who need holiday cheer.
The Elkins Lake Men’s Golf Association conducts an annual tournament, which supports and raises funds for Sam Houston’s men’s and women’s golf teams. The SHSU golf teams are invited to play in this tournament along with their coaches. The ELWGA also participates in the tournament. All proceeds from the tournament go to the SHSU men’s and women’s golf teams.
The Elkins Lake Tennis Association has long been a contributor to Walker County. One of their fundraisers included a Friday Night Happy Hour, during which a silent auction was held. All items were donated by local merchants and Elkins residents and funds raised went to local charities such as SAAFE House and the Good Shepherd Mission. This year they will be gathering gifts and toys for a needy family, one which will have an outstanding Christmas, thanks to the generosity of the Tennis Association.
Elkins Lake has a large number of Veterans who are active in sponsoring fund-raising events for charities. Our veterans are especially partial to children. Many events are held at the storm shelter for children during the holidays. One veteran who is new to Elkins is Larry Reid.
Larry is the co-founder of Operation Red, White and Bike. Larry is an avid cyclist and decided to start the non-profit 12 years ago while on a ride. By now Operation Red, White and Bike has presented 224 bikes to children across the state. His organization was started 12 years ago to bring joy to the lives of the overlooked children of Purple Heart veterans and to recognize them for their unique service. Each child gets to select their own bike and customize it to tell the story of their parent or sibling’s service. To nominate a child or sibling, ages 4 to 15, of a combat wounded veteran or a veteran killed in action, visit www.redwhitebike.org. Love our Vets!
The Elkins Lake Community Association (ELCA) is another entity within Elkins, which plans and organizes neighborhood activities aimed at promoting family closeness through fun holidays and activities while at the same time working toward improving the lives of the less fortunate in our town. The ELCA is funded by the sale of the Elkins Lake Residential Directory. Receipts from the annual sale are used for community activities and donations to charities’ such as Hospitality House, Good Shepherd Mission, Meals On Wheels and CASA. Over $2,000 has been donated to assist these charities to help in their day-to-day operations.
Stacey Loll, a member of the ELCA board recently accepted a leadership role with Meals on Wheels Program and Senior Center. This program provides meals for our seniors through volunteers who come by the center and pick up meals prepared in the Meals on Wheels kitchen and deliver them all over the county. Several of the volunteers who deliver these meals live in Elkins.
We can’t omit mentioning the Newcomers and the Study Club. The Newcomers “for a lifetime” Club raises funds for scholarships with cash contributions from its membership. Their scholarship committee works with the career specialist and the senior counselor of Huntsville High School in selecting recipient(s) for the award. The Study Club has been around Elkins for several years, it provides support through contributions to HISD students in need along with their families.
On April 23, 2020 a tornado completely destroyed 173 homes and damaged 306 in Onalaska. Onalaska is 31 minutes from Huntsville. It could have been us! The citizens of surrounding counties kicked in and provided for the needs of those who were left homeless and without any support. Several volunteers from Elkins collected donations from Elkins residents and personally delivered water, food and other much needed supplies. Elkins Lake volunteers continued the giving by collecting used Christmas decorations for those who lost everything seven months ago along with their decorations and their memories of decorating for Christmas.
Huntsville and Walker County are truly fortunate to have a great number of charitable organizations serving children and adults who need help. Some of that help comes from public-minded citizens who live in Elkins Lake. I’m proud to know them.
The heart of a volunteer is never measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others.
Ramona Denson is the chairman of the Elkins Lake Community Association.
