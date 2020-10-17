Get out and vote

Editor's Note: The information in this column is not intended as political opinion or promotion but to provide an incentive to VOTE.
Well, here we are in the middle of what may be the greatest voter turnout in history. It is exciting to see. For the next 2 weeks you can early vote in the 2020 election and Tuesday, November 3 will be the official election day. However, experts predict most of the ballets will have already been cast. But you will not be a part of this event unless you vote. Most have made up their minds on the national level, but there are state and local elections that you should research before casting your vote.
I stood in line on the first day of early voting to cast my ballot and experienced something I had not before, a person cutting in line to vote. A very nice gentleman behind me too exception to this person cutting after we had been waiting 40 minutes for the polls to open. I commend him for speaking out and reporting this act to the election officials and as a result, the person cutting had to go to the end of the line. I urge you to be respectful and civil when you exercise your right to vote. Considering the extreme sacrifices our ancestors endured to obtain and protect this right, it baffles me when voters misbehave and voter turn out is so low.
So again, to underline the importance of voting, this week I thought I would provide some of the most famous events in the voting history of the United States.
• The passage of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 gave white male property owners age 21 and over the right to vote.
• A Series of acts from 1807 through 1843 changed voting requirements so that all white men 21 and older could vote.
• The 15th Amendment, passed in 1870, guaranteed the right to vote to all men that were 21 or older regardless of race or ethnic background.
• The 19th Amendment, passed in 1920, gave women age 21 and older the right to vote.
• The 24th Amendment, passed in 1964, made it illegal for states to charge poll tax to voters.
• The Voting Rights Act authorized the federal government to take over registration of voters in areas where state officials had regularly prevented blacks and other minorities from registering to vote or cast their ballots through usage of literacy tests, grandfather clauses, and intimidation tactics. This Act enforced provisions previously guaranteed in the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments of almost a century earlier.
• The 26th Amendment, passed in 1971, lowered the voting age across the nation to 18.
• The Voting Rights Act Amendments of 1982 extended right to vote guarantees given in the 1965 legislation. Further provisions for Americans with disabilities, voters not able to read and write, and those not fluent in English were added to insure their freedoms.
• The National Voter Registration Act (Motor Voter) of 1993 expanded the opportunity for convenient voter registration for every person of voting age by increasing the number of active government agencies serving as registries. The departments of Safety, Health, Human Services, Mental Health and Retardation, and Veteran's Affairs are required to include voter registration applications with their own department's forms. Other government offices such as libraries, post offices, county clerk offices, and the Registrar of Deeds will also have voter forms available to the public.
According to a study done by Dr. Michael McDonald, Department of Public and International Affairs at George Mason University on voter turnout, 28% of the eligible voters in Texas actually voted in our 2008 Presidential Primary. This was up from 2000 (11%) and 2004 (15%). However, I still feel this low turnout is very sad.
Many times I am given the excuse “one vote does not matter.” So I thought I would provide you with some examples of where one vote did matter.
• In 1645, one vote gave Oliver Cromwell control of England.
• In 1776, one vote gave America the English language instead of German.
• In 1868, one vote saved President Andrew Jackson from impeachment.
• In 1875, One vote changed France from a monarchy to a republic.
• In 1876, one vote gave Rutherford B. Hayes the Presidency of the United States of America.
• In 1923, one vote gave Adolf Hitler leadership of the Nazi Party.
• In 1941, one vote saved the Selective Service - just weeks before Pearl Harbor was attacked.
• In 1990, one vote decided a state House race in Oakland County, Michigan.
• In 2008 the first African American was elected President of the United States.
• In 2016, in what many thought was an upset, Donald J. Trump was elected President of the United States.
In his Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln said: “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion -- that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain -- that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom -- and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
For the next few weeks or certainly Tuesday, November 3, take advantage of your right to vote. No matter who your personal choice is, the key is that you exercise this right paid for so dearly by our ancestors. So, be a part of history, VOTE!
