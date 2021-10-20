General Colin Powell: " A World Treasure"

The transition of General Colin Powell has dominated the airways with attention to the awesome worth and contributions that he made to the nation that he loved and to the entire world.
As is the normal routine after the loss of a person there appears to be selective recall of that person’s worth, both good and bad. In the case of General Powell, that routine has held true.
The unusual life that he lived as an immigrant and African American during the Jim Crow Era in American history. That made what he contributed to the nation that he loved, America, an even greater accomplishment.
Starting as a ROTC student in college, where he was commissioned as a United States Army Infantry Second Lieutenant, through the Army ranks to Four-Star General of the Army. His contributions and presence were known at every level.
General Powell’s support of the first War in the Middle East was a decision that he eventually learned to regret. His sources of information from the CIA and the white house weren't accurate, and had allowed him to put his personal stamp on a war to find and destroy weapons of mass destruction that didn't exist.
This writer can identify with General Powell, because of our initial similar experiences as a cadet in the ROTC program, commissioned as second lieutenant in infantry and assigned to the Infantry’s Officer Basic Training Program at Fort Benning, Georgia with a subsequent assignment to combat in the Republic of Vietnam during the same time period. In his case it resulted in two tours of duty in Vietnam.
General Powell’s two tours of duty in Vietnam and his exposure to agent orange each time is strongly suspected to be a big factor in causing the different forms of cancer that he experienced that allowed COVID-19 to cause his transition.
Those of us who served in Vietnam were actually killed there by our exposures to agent orange, but have been making our transition at later dates.
