When was the last time your family came together for a reunion? A reunion is defined as a social gathering of a certain group of people who have not seen each other for some time. “Families are like branches on a tree. They grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one.” Due to colossal COVID interruptions in our lives the last two years, I believe time spent with family is worth every second. Having a family reunion can connect the next generation to the past and learn about who you are. Most importantly, a family reunion reinforces common bonds, regenerates friendships, and reinvigorates a spirit in appreciation of life’s different journeys.
Labor Day weekend in September is a good time of year to host a family reunion. Let’s face it; planning a reunion can be lots of work due to the many moving parts involved in the process. Planning ahead, being prepared and organized, can save you time, anxiety, and money, and ensure a successful event. In addition, having a reliable and responsible team to work with doubles the pleasure and anticipation of having good success.
A few weeks ago, my family converged in Huntsville,Texas, from Arkansas, Dallas, and Houston, for the Kindall & Kousin’s weekend family reunion. The planning team of Mickey & Phyllis Anderson and Nelson Johnson, worked like a smooth locomotive. The Friday, Sept. 2, night kickoff social at the Anderson’s residence included a fish fry, meet and greet, dancing and happiness on the fresh green, under a moon-lit cool breeze. It doesn’t matter where we come from, but it only matters where we’re going.The excitement was running high among all of the cousins leading up to the main event the next day.
On Saturday, Sept. 3, the main event, it was raining like cats and dogs, but all of the guests were cool and safe with great hotel accommodations due to good foresight. The reunion was in full swing with each family donning their respective colors of purple, red and yellow. The atmosphere was nostalgic with the passionate lyrics of the theme song penned by the O’ Jays, ‘Family Reunion.’ Everyone was singing, smiling and caressing one another.
As the day progressed, we all had some quality time together eating down home barbecue smoked by Nelson’s famous grill,‘fat boy’. Our entertainment included playing several rounds of Bingo, blowing-up balloons, and the brain teaser of Family Feud. Monetary prizes were disseminated for the winners in each category. Even my husband and I received a prize for being the first couple to submit their entry fee.
Memory candles were lit on behalf of our ancestors who had passed on being the root of the family tree. We shared stories, laughter, and tears as we reminisced about our rich and unique childhood experiences. Current successes, family and generational photos were infused as we each were recalibrated with fresh perspectives of acceptance and love. In our individual moments of vunerabilty, our family became our pillar of strength and support. At Sunday morning brunch, on day 3, we said our goodbyes-with hopes of meeting up again next year.
Yeah, we are family! “A family is where life begins and love never ends.” I encourage all to keep reunions going and let them be a pivotal part of your life. Share your stories and record or video them.
Chris Tyson is a transitional and contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.