FROM THE INSIDE OUT: Traveling with Marge — Part 1

My retirement date was selected for several reasons: I wanted to go out at the top, when my staff would say, “Oh please don’t go!”. Rather than wait until they would begin saying, "When do you suppose the old bat will retire?” Then there were the other reasons: a desire to become computer literate, there were books to write and read, I wanted to travel the world by land, sea and air and be active enough to do all those things. And so it was, I did it all!
Traveling was very interesting, nothing compares to doing and seeing it for yourself. After years of my prowling the world, a book was written that few read but in the process firm rules of travel were developed.
Next to attention to detail when making travel plans it is most important to select traveling companions who will enhance the time spent away from home. Avoid complainers, picky eaters and people who lack a spirit of adventure. I have enjoyed many traveling companions through the years and most of them enhanced my pleasure in some way. One should bear in mind that weird unforeseen things can happen. Luggage gets lost, flights are delayed, cameras get stolen and sometimes we forget to pack things we need, but short of being abducted by some bizarre cartel and held for ransom, cheerfully make the best of it. Consider the unexpected as part of the adventure. (My family was informed that in the event I was kidnapped and held for ransom, to pay no more than $50.00 for my release. I made them promise. They agreed that was a fair price.)
It is wise to travel with joyful, inquisitive people who will see and appreciate the value and beauty of the areas and countries in which you are a guest passing through. Do the research, know what you are looking at and its significance in your world or theirs. Represent your country in a way that leaves those with whom you have interacted feeling good about having you as a guest in their midst.
First of all, make an effort to visit this vast land in which we are so fortunate to live then visit as many distant lands as time and money allow. Keep shopping at a minimum, it is a world economy we live in and what you buy as unique may be available at a local boutique. And for less money. Souvenirs bought for friends and relatives usually end up in a bureau drawer and eventually on a garage sale table.
While in Germany after making a special effort to buy a piece of ceramic ware that was considered quite collectible and widely displayed in the homes of several of my acquaintances, upon arrival home with my precious purchase, a duplicate of my “collectible” was discovered, beautifully exhibited behind a locked glass display case in a local gift shop. What was worse, it had a price tag that was $14.00 cheaper than what I had paid at the factory showroom in Germany! That experience resulted in a pledge to do minimal, if any, shopping on my travels. Shopping and sleeping really cuts into one’s sight-seeing time. Do as little as possible of both.
My traveling days should have begun sooner for there are places not seen, museums not visited and cruises that will sail without me. One reaches a point when the physical aspect becomes more challenging and one weighs advisability of travel in the balance of convenience, practicality and common sense. Sometimes the scales tip in favor of “stay home, girl, you have travelled enough!” In order for me to visit Antarctica, South Africa and Nepal, I will rent travel DVD s, sit in my easy chair and enjoy them in the safe, quiet atmosphere of my living room!
—
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
