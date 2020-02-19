FROM THE INSIDE OUT: The test of time and temperature

Anyone who has ever had the experience knows how difficult it is to make a marriage withstand the test of time. The statistics are rather dismal since between 40 and 50 percent of marriages end in divorce and sadly second marriages fare no better.
I had a psychologist friend whose take on marriage counseling was a bit unusual and at the time I thought he was being funny. He said and I quote, “I rarely counsel for divorce. My experience has shown when I do, the result is two unhappy people, and then after they re-marry the result is usually four unhappy people, so I tell most of my marriage counseling clients, to work it out.”
After 50 years of marriage I decided he wasn’t being funny he was probably right. Although infidelity is one of the leading causes of marriage failure, ours faltered over the thermostat. We weathered all the usual stresses of marriage, kids, illness, poverty, no air conditioning, space heaters, evaporative coolers, attic exhaust fans and window units. Then finally we had central air conditioning and a thermostat which almost finished us off as a married couple.
My husband loved hot weather. He could work out in 90 degree heat and not break a sweat, whereas I would withstand about 4 minutes of it before seeking refuge in air conditioned comfort. He was a 5th generation Texan and the genes had acclimatized. As a 4th generation South Dakotan my genes had adapted to cold weather. By all means, in addition to money management and emotional expectations pre-marriage counseling should include indoor climate preference.
Functioning in an indoor temperature of 78 degrees was intolerable unless I was taking a shower. Tolerating an indoor temperature of 72 degrees turned my husband’s lips blue. So the problem had to be addressed head on. My running about the house wet without clothing might cause a neighborhood scandal and we had a growing family to consider. On the other hand he could wear a long sleeve shirt or long-johns if need be and not scandalize anyone. Go figure!
Facing the problem rationally with a willingness to compromise kept our marriage on firm ground. For a while. But once again we both began to ootch the thermostat up a bit or down a bit for our own comfort. So we were back adding stresses to our marriage.
It was settled once and for all with the declaration that the thermostat would remain at 72 degrees, winter, spring, summer and fall. Period. If any hand but mine ever so much as touched that bit of climate control machinery the Contingency Plan would be initiated.
The Contingency Plan was: The kitchen would close. The washing machine and dryer would be sold. The sail boat, my husband’s car and the TV would be put up for sale and if that failed, I would build a little shanty in the back yard that would be kept at a healthy 72 degrees for the sole purpose of providing me a place to cool off intermittently. Other than those few stipulations everything would be as before. His call.
Easy as that, he saw the wisdom of letting me regulate the temperature in our home. He dressed to accommodate his special needs and after a marriage of 60 years I can look back with the fondest of memories on a man who was a kind and loving husband and father. Loved and respected by his children, his friends and ME.
Of course all that dumb stuff in option two was a bluff, but he wasn’t sure! He would say with that big wonderful smile on his face, “If anyone takes an opposing position with Marge, they need to make sure they are right, ‘cause she has a tongue like an asp.” When you speak with a smile, whatever it is you say, sounds like a compliment. I took it as such.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
