From the Inside Out: The effects of lockdown can be scary

The first effects noticed after lockdown or serious sheltering and distancing are the bad dreams. Not nightmares, just bad dreams. The second effects are urges to write letters to the editor of the local newspaper. The third is the onset of what I shall call the Barbara Frietschie Syndrome which by far is the worst of the three.
Some may, and some may not remember Barbara Frietschie, the heroine of a poem of the same name, penned by John Greenleaf Whittier in 1863. Barbara Frietschie was a real person who was born in 1766 and died in 1862 which made her 96 years old when she became a celebrated heroine. There are parts of the poem that are factual, some are subject to question from an historical standpoint.
Led by Stonewall Jackson, a contingent of Confederate troops was marching past Barbara’s house in Fredrick, Maryland and as an avowed abolitionist she made a brave statement. Barbara Frietschie put a Union flag on a pole and waved it out a second story window as the troops marched by. There was a blast of gunfire and her precious flag was left in tatters, but she gathered it up and hung the tattered flag from the self-same window and said, “Shoot if you must this old gray head, but spare your country’s flag”
Stonewall Jackson responded to this bit of defiance by giving this order to his troops: “Who touches a hair of yon gray head, dies like a dog! March on”! And so they did. That is story enough to give one the patriotic tingles. Whittier is guilty of romanticizing the truth just a bit. Historically Stonewall Jackson did not march his troops through Fredrick, Maryland, some other General did, And historically a similar incident did happen elsewhere. Two young girls waved a Union Flag in front of Stonewall Jackson’s troops and it is recorded, that he smiled, removed his hat and nodded to them. Both accounts are beautiful.
Barbara Frietschie Syndrome is no laughing matter: I write to the President every week or so to advise him and I receive a digital response to my text within 4 seconds after I hit SEND. This is followed by a flurry of texts that average about 12 a day and all contain a request for a contribution. As a result of my simple little brief texts, I not only hear from the President I hear from every single member of his family, his cabinet, his friends and other political figures. And there is not an “unsubscribe” check box on any of them. I wish he would just call me, I could give him some great advice.
Another symptom of Barbara Frietschie Syndrome is you lose a certain sense of tolerance. Constantly resisting the desire to punch out anybody who takes what is happening in our nation is not something “to get excited about, it’s no big deal”. Or says, “ Oh is Portland having riots? How come?”
Maybe an all-volunteer army of old gray headed ladies could have some effect. They would not tolerate anyone breaking the law and call it peaceful protesting. Angry old ladies can be aggressive and always have the right-of-way in a vehicle or walking on the street, so entry into any venue would not be a problem There are not many people who would attack them, because they would remember their dear maw maw and hold back. Which is all the psychological edge the Grand Army of the Grannies would need to gain advantage. The G.A.G.forces would be a really scary army and they wouldn’t be wearing hoodies, their gray hair would be all the helmet required.
It is likely I would not have to deal with this Syndrome if there had been no lockdown, no Covid-19, distancing or masks necessary. There is not medicine, exercise or regimen to ease a case of Barbara Frietschie Syndrome and when I mentioned my symptoms to my Smart Doctor he just rolled his eyes and said he could not prescribe anything because the condition lacked legitimate “data”. Well, data him”!
Actually, there is a cure: Create a well-informed voting public, maintain law and order on all levels, weed out corruption in civil and federal institutions. Every adult will know and every child will be taught to recognize and appreciate that our country provides an umbrella of freedom and is a special, godly, peaceful place to live for all law abiding citizens, regardless of race or religion. The Syndrome could not thrive in that environment.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
