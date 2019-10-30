From the Inside Out: On a park bench in Yellowstone

Thumbing through an album of vacation pictures, my memory was jogged by a photo of me on a park bench, waiting for Old Faithful to erupt in Yellowstone National Park. Old Faithful faithfully erupts but everything else about that magnificent display has varied throughout time. The spurt of hot water from the bowels of our earth can vary in amount from 3700 to 8400 gallons, the height from 106 to 185 feet, duration from 1.6 to 5.1 minutes and intervals between eruptions can vary from 60 to 110 minutes in length.
The area was teeming with tourists that day, all of them waiting for the grand display. The fellow tourist with whom I was sharing a park bench commented on the weather which provided opportunity for conversation. He certainly did not have a down-home accent so it seemed natural to ask where he was from and he replied, “ I live in Massachusetts”.
“And you?” he asked.
“I am from Texas”.
After a few moments he said, “I think it is appalling the way Texas executes so many people in prison due to their capital punishment laws.” He actually had the number of executions carried out the previous year committed to memory. I didn’t refute it or care to.
“Yes, it is legal to execute criminals in Texas. You don’t do that in Massachusetts?
“Thank heavens, no. It is barbaric, in my estimation.” He stated.
“Is abortion legal in Massachusetts?” I asked.
“Of course, it is the law of the land”. He stated.
Without turning toward him, I calmly said, “So ... your rationale is that it is appalling for Texas to kill criminals who have been convicted of heinous crimes against their fellow man, but it is acceptable to kill an innocent unborn child on request? I should think if you address the killing part of that concept one would have to be consistent, because ...” and as I continued, it didn’t take me long to realize I was talking to myself.
By the time I turned my head to see what was going on with him he was literally sprinting off back toward the Lodge. I could actually see the bottoms of his sneakers as he hurried away.
At that exact moment, Old Faithful erupted in all its glory. It was awesome. The Lodge was a great viewing spot and a distance off, so if he was seeking refuge from me therein, he probably missed part of the display. Too bad, not so much about missing the grand spurt, but because I hadn’t quite finished the justification for my point of view ... on a park bench in Yellowstone.
—
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can reached at nflados@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.