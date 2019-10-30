From the Inside Out: On a park bench in Yellowstone

Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.