FROM THE INSIDE OUT: Memories that make us laugh

It is interesting how our memory of events changes and how differently we view them after the passage of time. Events and situations that caused us stress or anger often morph into something humorous after a few decades. Thank heavens! In retrospect we probably should have seen the humor in the situation at the time, but usually we don’t. I remember every detail of the incidents described below and regret that it took many years for it to become a memory that tickled my funny-bone. Actually I regret every time not laughing when I should have. Laughter makes the intolerable, tolerable and keeps us healthier in mind and body.
Many decades ago my husband and I lived in Austin while he was working on his Master’s degree at the University of Texas. While eating dinner, to my horror I saw a spider walking across my plate. I reacted, but not in a crazy way. Not totally anti-spider, having read Charlotte’s Web, I was willing to accept that spiders can be beneficial with the exception of the Brown Recluse and Black Widow, of course. But, I prefer not to live in close proximity to them or indeed share my dinner with them. This was a medium sized black spider and it was walking across my dinner plate between the meat loaf and the Brussels sprouts.
After my startled cry, my husband reacted not at all, but proceeded to calmly reach over and squash the spider on my plate with my fork! Then I DID react!
Jumping up from the table I ranted and raved far too long, asking all kinds of “how could you…” questions. I was angry. My husband was capable of some really cockeyed responses to situations, but this was the worst, I thought. He kept trying to put a humorous slant on it by saying dumb stuff like, “I didn‘t want the spider to eat your dinner”, hoping I would see the humor in the situation. I didn’t. He killed the spider, but I wanted to kill HIM!
Having been raised by parents in a home where throwing temper fits didn’t happen or even a loud voice in angry mode was rare and frowned upon, my reaction was unique and a surprise to my beloved spouse, who found the whole scene a bit funny, He was right, it kinda was.
Another laughable memory was when I experimented with throwing something in anger. Another absolute no-no in my parent’s household.
Remembering how funny it was in the movies when the cute little wife threw a hairbrush or something at her husband, I tried it to find out how it would feel to do something like that. We were having a heated disagreement while I was opening a can of sauerkraut and I pre-meditatively flung the can at my husband, of course he ducked, did him no harm, but it hit the wall and 14 ounces of sauerkraut flew all over the kitchen. While my dear husband sat contemplating how his calm, non-fit-throwing wife could have done such an unlikely thing, I was on my hands and knees cornering bits and pieces of sauerkraut that had literally festooned the entire one side of the kitchen. Don’t believe what you see in the movies. It was the biggest mess in the world and I vowed never to throw another thing. And never did. Mom was right. Fit throwing just creates more problems.
Now when those past events come to mind, the memory of my husband squashing a spider on my plate with my fork or my throwing a can of sauerkraut makes me laugh, however it would seem advisable not to wait a decade or more to laugh about it.
Someone once said, if we don’t laugh at ourselves, in time we won’t laugh at anything. I believe that to be true.
