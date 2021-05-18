FROM THE INSIDE OUT: Memorial Day — Part I

There is no record of my having submitted this column in the past, but if it was, please forgive. It is a bit early to discuss Memorial Dad but because this topic is in two parts, it will begin this week.
Memorial Day brings back special memories: memories of my growing up when it was known as Decoration Day and was observed in special ways. Customarily, veterans' organizations sold poppies in memory of their fallen comrades and when I was a little girl, I sold poppies on Memorial Day. Where the poppies came from or who delivered them I never knew, but there was always an ample supply. Hours were spent at our local Spink Grocery Store where I spent the day selling poppies to the customers who came in to buy groceries. The poppies cost 10 cents each which seems like such a small amount, but those were depression times and money was scarce. Most people willingly bought my poppies knowing the money would be donated to a veterans' organization.
About twenty years had passed since the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I and there were local veterans who came home from the war with damaged lungs as a result of mustard and chlorine gas that the Germans used on the battlefields of France and Belgium. My father was a veteran of WW I but he did not see combat in Europe because he caught the Spanish Flu just before his unit was deployed to Europe.
Decoration Day was begun in 1868 as a day to remember and decorate the graves of the Civil War dead. It was in May 1915 during the 2nd Battle of Ypres in Belgium, World War I, that a young Canadian artillery officer, Lieutenant Alexis Helmer, was killed by an exploding artillery shell. Major John McCrae, a military doctor and artillery commander was asked to conduct the burial service for Alexis because the chaplain had been called away on other duty. That evening after the burial, he was inspired to write the famous poem, “In Flanders Fields”, which received world recognition. Everyone was familiar with that poem and school children memorized it, as did I. The poppy became the Memorial flower of World War I from that time on.
In Flanders, fields the poppies blow.
Between the crosses, row on row.
That mark our place; and in the sky.
The larks, still bravely singing, fly.
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead, Short days ago.
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow.
Loved and were loved, and now we lie In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe.
To you from failing hands we throw.
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
lf ye break faith with us who die.
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields.
While touring Belgium I asked if indeed the poppies did grow and bloom in Flanders Fields and I was told they did bloom in profusion and were a beautiful sight. That was nice to know.
Some families seem to be in alignment with wars whereas other families seem to be born between wars and are either too young or two old to enter the military service. My family hit it right on the button. My dad in WW I, my husband in WW II, my brother in WW II and Korea, brother- in-law in WW II, a son in the Viet Nam war, son-in-law in Viet Nam, two grandsons in Iraq.
Selling poppies at the Spink Store is a fond memory. Oddly I don't remember having any one else with me at the time but surely there must have been other children selling poppies. It was a grand experience to sell a poppy, to watch people dig into pockets and purses for a dime and walk away with a crepe paper poppy stuck through a button hole or into a breast pocket.
Ironically, twenty years later ‘be war to end all wars”, didn't, and we were engaged in World War II.
