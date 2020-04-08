FROM THE INSIDE OUT: Living in lockdown

After living in lockdown for three weeks, everyone here seems to be adapting to it. Activities where there is mingling or exposure to the outside world have been cancelled. Even Happy Hour!
The exercise classes are still being held but take place in a large auditorium-like meeting room and participants are instructed to stay 10 feet away from each other. Actually that is an improvement over our usual room where I have been known to stretch out a leg and have to apologize for kicking someone in the ribs.
When Bingo was canceled I did not care, but there were some who felt it acutely. You know the kind….they play six cards and will play yours too if you sit next to them. One was heard to say, when she found out Bingo was cancelled, “Bingo has been cancelled?? I guess it really is a national emergency.”
The management recommends having meals delivered to our rooms but found dealing with all the poly foam containers was a challenge so I opted for eating in our beautiful dining room, one person per table unless married. So rather than hail the fellow at the next table and talk, I take the time to read something on my iPhone. Dining was always the highlight of the day because the food is good and our dining room well appointed. Once a place of laughter and friendly conversations it is now a place of silence. However, the other evening we had the excitement of two couples at two tables serenading us with Twenty-two Bottles of Beer on the Wall, ad infinitum.
Apparently, this was not lost on the management for the next night there was music wafting throughout the dining room but all I heard was 1940 s music including “String of Pearls” and “Tuxedo Junction”. Gad! No one in that crowd has jitterbugged to those songs in 75 years. Never liked the 40 s music after I passed the 40 mark.
Since everyone is sheltering (hunkering) in their homes, good things are happening too. Nephews, nieces and friends from faraway places have not only written dear sweet texts or called but sent pictures and videos. Even my own kids who are not allowed to visit are on the phone and texting at a frequency unheard of to date. Sometimes we have hilarious round-robin texting that is great fun. Sometimes adversity brings out the nobility in us as a people and a nation.
Since visitors are not allowed and we are discouraged from leaving without good reason, we can be out in our park area and walk and talk with fellow residents at a safe distance. Why didn’t we do that before? On my desk rests a page-long list of short and long term goals to accomplish during this time of solitude. Some are a little far-fetched but if this goes on beyond a few weeks “far-fetched” may slip over into the logical column.
So I am well, in good spirits and challenged to do great things and think profound thoughts during this period of isolation. So far the record is spotty. A few too many little naps happen. They are such a waste of daylight hours. I listen to too many news casts and read too much news on my iPhone. It isn’t necessary to be that well informed. If a cat gets stuck up a telephone pole in Ohio, there is really no need to know if it got down safely and all the puzzles in every newspaper and magazine that cross my path are not my obligation to complete. Right?
My prayer is that this Covid-19 problem collides with our hot Texas climate and goes away, never to return. Then we can get back to helping our nation return to work, be productive and prosperous once again. And of course doing some of the important and unimportant stuff that gives us so much satisfaction. Your call.
My mom would say, “Everything happens for good reason, even if we can’t see it at the time.” I believe that is indeed true.
Marge Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
