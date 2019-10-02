FROM THE INSIDE OUT: Live at the home

The Home teems with activity. There are more things planned for the residents than time to participate in them. My observation thus far is there is an obsession with the food. Even though I grew up on grub, became a fairly good cook and like good food as much as anyone else, talking about it is a boring topic for conversation.
What is more interesting, far and above the quality of the food, which I consider quite good, actually, is what successful, productive lives many residents have led and the curious, eccentric behaviors that can be observed here .
I want to write about Doc. I do not know if he is an academic or medical “doc”, but he is one or the other. He voluntarily manages the library which is beautifully organized. At precisely 7 each night he goes to our little informal deli and straightens every table and makes sure each chair is properly placed. He also eats alone in an area of the dining room with a light shining down on his food. His eyesight is diminished and he prefers to eat where there is light and privacy. Once known, that made sense to me.
I was told by those who know him, and few do, that he attended the 1945 Potsdam Conference in the company of Stalin, Churchill and Truman as part of the intelligence cadre. He was chosen, perhaps, because he speaks Russian and he can be seen in some of the official photographs of that event.
Out of curiosity (not nosiness) I approached him with some innocuous greeting that in his estimation carried an implied question and received the reply “I consider that a personal question.” It wasn’t. It was more of a greeting than a question. I did ask him to find it in his heart to forgive me for asking. Far as I know, he hasn’t.
One day I found myself standing next to him in the deli and I turned to him and said, “I understand you attended the Potsdam Conference in 1945”.
“I did”, was his answer.
Then not to be deterred I told him I was a history buff and said, “Were you in close proximity to Stalin, Churchill or Truman while there?” Expecting him to really open up and tell me about it, he answered, “I was”.
Wanting him to tell me about what he experienced, so far he was willing to squeak out 4 lousy words. Someone had told me he was a member of the military intelligence cadre. He proved good at the secret part of intelligence work!
As rejected as I feel after those exchanges, I intend to keep trying until I can have a meaningful conversation with this interesting person who has shared moments in history first hand that we can only read about.
So the campaign is on. When we cross paths, I always greet him with a cheerful, “Hi, Doc” for which an audible response is heard, more a grunt than a greeting. I care not. I shall continue to show my friendly (not nosey) persona because I want to know more about his experiences at the Conference.
The 1945 Potsdam Conference affected world politics for generations to come and as I now read about it from a historical viewpoint, Stalin was the best bargainer and gained the most from the other world powers.
Doc is just one of many here who pique my curiosity and (not nosey) admiration. The Home is a repository for some of the best minds and talents of a generation: productive, innovative, people whose skills and abilities are now diminished by advancing old age. Most are comfortable with accepting their earthly mortality and humor abounds regarding the frailties of aging. Frankly I hate aging jokes but I know full well it is healthy to laugh at one’s self or we forget how to laugh at anything.
These elderly residents have plowed the furrow and planted the seeds that following generations will reap and in the process their legacy should ensure the security and salvation of our culture, our people and our nation. It is an honor to be in their presence.
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
