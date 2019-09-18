From the Inside Out: Life in the home

Living on the 4th floor at Golden Palms Retirement Center is very pleasant: it is higher than birds build their nests or flowers bloom but the sight of palm trees silhouetted against the horizon in two out of the four directions compensate, to a degree. My daughter did a bang up job of making my spacious apartment very attractive and comfortable. I like it here.
The doors are very wide and handrails are everywhere. The wall outlets are plentiful and located at hip level so we don’t have to bend ours to plug anything in and there are little pull cords in every room in case we need EMS. The toilet seats are very high so knees need not be bent too much, so high in fact that if one fell off, there would be a pull cord within easy reach and EMS would have no problem getting equipment through the wide doors. How nice is that? The food is good and we eat in a lovely setting under crystal chandeliers so large that if one ever tumbled down it would wipe out a couple tables of diners.
The residents vary in age but some are very old and give new meaning to the word elderly. We have a few over 100 years of age and they are amazing. The two centenarians whom I have come to know still play bridge and are always dressed to the nines when out and about.
Neither is infirm and one is as agile as a cat. At 103 she participates in or is an observer to most activities and can still be heard to proclaim to all who will listen, “What’s planned next, I am bored”. If there is nothing else to do she has been known to climb in the back seat of the van that is used to take residents to appointments. Just for the ride.
Recently while walking through an otherwise empty lobby at 8 PM on my way to our post office room I saw the 103 year old spry one playing gin with the fellow at the reception desk. He looked up as I walked by and said, “She was bored”. She takes no medications whatever. Interestingly the other acquaintance who is 102 years old also takes no medication and hasn’t during her adult life. Do you suppose there is a lesson there?
There are exercise classes twice a day and more activities than time to participate in them. There are many younger retirees here who have chosen to spend their retirement in a beautiful, friendly place without the effort and expense of maintaining a home, paying insurance, taxes and all the other expenses that go with home ownership. There is a nice kitchen and I can still cook and entertain my family if I so choose. Many have their cars and do what gives them pleasure. One of my bedrooms has been made into an office and it where I spend most of my time since there are two projects in the pipeline and both require much computer time.
I was told, the food is so good here that I should expect to put on 10 pounds! Not a good thought, that. Instead of Golden Palms, I am referring to this place as Golden Pounds. Except for the prospect of those 10 pounds, living here in “the Home” suits me just fine!
Marge Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nfladoe@gmail.com
