It is appalling that no one seems willing to address the real cause of gun violence in this country. Mandating more restrictions on gun ownership would probably have little effect for it certainly has not reduced the death by shooting numbers in many of our major cities that have strict gun laws in effect. Treating the symptoms or conditions without addressing the cause has never worked in any given circumstance. Carefully re-bandaging a badly infected wound (cause) will not make the wound (problem) heal, unless accompanied by medication that attacks the infection (cure). It is not difficult to identify the reasons for the explosion of crime in today’s America, let me count ways:
- Parents have abdicated control of their children to schools, media and TV. Parents fail to control accessibility to fire arms, know when their teenager has guns in his room or take 200-mile trips by himself with his guns in his car. Should not parents be held legally accountable for the misdemeanors and felonies committed by their under-age offspring?
- Most movies, TV shows and game videos are unrelentingly violent and children from early ages are allowed to watch these shows because they have access to unrestricted use of TV s in their bedrooms. This results in children becoming desensitized to violence.
- Schools have abdicated their willingness to control bullying in the classroom and playgrounds of this country. There should be zero tolerance of bullying because it affects the child being bullied in very harmful ways: anger, revenge depression. I cannot believe a teacher or playground coach cannot detect bullying when it is taking place? Make the bullies accountable for their behavior.
- Mental health facilities should be available for those who need it. Our mentally ill should not make up the homeless numbers who occupy the streets of our cities and the spaces under our highway over-passes. A mental facility should be available to treat them, feed them, keep them safe and supply the appropriate medications for their well-being. In my lifetime I remember eleemosynary institutions that supplied care to the deaf, blind and mentally ill. All states provided this service and most were run and regulated with legal built-in standards. Any parent with a mentally disturbed child today lives a horror story because of our inadequate cumbersome system.
- The politicians have abdicated and bear major blame for the absence of legislation that would ease the accessibility to long range mental health care. Shame on them. This situation began to emerge as a national problem when a former president promoted the idea that rather than being confined in an institution, the mentally ill would be better off surrounded by a loving family. No. No. No. There is a time when one realizes caring for the mentally ill within the bosom of the family sounds good on paper but it results in stressing the siblings and the parents’ marriage to a dire point which often results in estrangement and divorce which affects the entire family. So in place of one unfortunate life there is an entire family whose lives have been affected in a negative way.
The powers-that-be usually say “we cannot afford for each state to have eleemosynary institutions when actually we cannot afford NOT to have them. This country is spiraling out of control.
It is time to address the issue minus the emotionalism of the past and direct our thoughts, time and tax payers’ dollars to the areas in which solutions can be found and realized. The tax paying public must demand the necessary changes to solve this problem or it will continue to worsen.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen,Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
